Socialism a false narrative
Right wing conservatives ride a false narrative of socialism to oppose and demonize every progressive issue proposed by the Democratic party. Their view of socialism is the communist version where the government owns and controls everything and everybody is a government employee. This version doesn’t work. Cuba and Venezuela are proof that it doesn’t work. Progressive issues to provide a safety net for those who are less fortunate, are not promoting the narrative of socialism that the far right try to portray.
On the Washington mall there is a memorial to President Franklin Roosevelt. It consists of twelve vertical granite slabs each depicting a year of his presidential reign configured as three rooms to represent his three terms in office. (He was elected to a fourth term but served only 82 days in office when he died). On each granite slab are quotations chronologically with the year in office. The one that remained with me over twenty years since my visit is for January 23, 1937 : “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little."
I believe this quote is more aligned with the democratic party reaching out to those who desperately need help in theses trying times rather than the false narrative that the democratic party is socialism and an attempt to take control of our lives.
Roger Lewis, Conway
I'm in favor of the reallocation
To say the least, I was very disheartened when I saw that the LCD published their opinion on the issue of the Tax Reallocation ordinance on the Nov 3rd ballot. I was not happy that the editorial board endorsed a presidential candidate but then when LCD published their opinion on a very important issue affecting our entire county, it really went to my heart. If you were a person that would be a different matter but you are a journalistic paper that should be publishing an unbiased account of all the news and representing all of the residences in Faulkner county. My opinion is that we are able to make up our own minds about where we stand if we have studied the issue. I saw that you gave each side a platform to express their views and that should have been enough to allow any undecided voters to make up their minds.
You should be a paper for all the people of Faulkner County. If any of your editorial board had an opinion it should have been expressed as an individual like we do and not as representing the paper.
I have advertised and subscribed to the Log Cabin Democrat for years as a business owner and as a non profit board member. I believe in supporting our community and that means supporting our local paper but that the LCD would even take a stand on the county Tax Reallocation really grieved me. I vote yes and I hope that other voters will educate themselves on what is at stake here.
Vickie Crutchfield, Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.