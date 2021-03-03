Tom Cotton's new "minimum wage" bill
Raising the minimum wage in this country is long overdue, and with the economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now a necessity for recovery (higher wages mean more money in the pockets of consumers). Yet, Senator Tom Cotton still refuses to support the widely-accepted $15 minimum wage, and is instead proposing a measly $10/hour 6 years after “the end of the pandemic” that wouldn’t cover workers in small businesses.
Cotton’s proposal is totally inadequate and even lags behind Arkansas’ current minimum wage, which is $11/hour. It’s estimated that 39.4% of the workforce in Arkansas would benefit from raising the minimum wage to $15/hour, but Cotton doesn’t seem to care.
What he does care about is attacking undocumented workers. His bill’s requirement that all employers “e-verify” employees to check their immigration status is a cynical attempt to convince workers that low wages are caused by undocumented workers (they aren’t). Tom Cotton doesn’t care about Main Street businesses in Arkansas or my family in Maumelle, he’s cloaking his xenophobia in promises of “raised wages.” If he actually cared about Arkansans and their businesses, he might consider embracing the widely popular Raise The Wage Act.
Morgan Weir, Maumelle
Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports (RPM) Act
I respectfully request that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a racecar used exclusively at the track.
Modifying a vehicle into a racecar is an integral part of America's automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act (CAA) to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.
The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into racecars used exclusively for competition does not violate the CAA. It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses.
Eric Bonnett, Conway
Arkansas' solar energy is under attack
Across Arkansas, I see and hear about more residences, businesses and schools happily converting to solar energy due to the substantial benefits it provides as opposed to traditional energy. Close family friends of mine were ecstatic to hear that they could convert their homes to solar and not only save thousands of dollars but also help preserve the environment.
Undoubtedly, the 2019 Solar Access Act has brought a lot of opportunity financially to Arkansans and has allowed us to fight to keep our Natural State clean. Unfortunately, during this legislative session, we are seeing attempts to roll back and repeal parts of this groundbreaking policy from utility companies and electric co-ops through a new bill in the Arkansas State Legislature, SB 23 or HB1055. If this bill passes, co-ops would not be under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission and could then "self-regulate” or set absurd rates for customers with rooftop solar to further their monopoly on electricity.
I urge the state legislature to protect the Solar Access Act. This legislation will continue to create new jobs, save Arkansans money, and preserve the Natural State. If utilities succeed, Arkansas loses out on living up to its potential as a national leader in solar energy.
Luke Staggs, Little Rock
Please support race tracks impacted by COVID attendance restrictions
I write to request that Congress create a grant program to support recreation, sports, and amusement venues that provide live entertainment yet were excluded from "Shuttered Venue Operators Grants" program (Section 324 of Public Law No:116-260). It is imperative to the future of race tracks in communities across the country that Congress provide a lifeline for live entertainment businesses that have experienced unprecedented declines in revenue as a result of complying with attendance restrictions.
Many small businesses, including family owned and operated race tracks, depend on hosting live events each week. These venues have been devastated by lockdowns and capacity restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing revenue declines of 50% or more. Ticket buying customers were prohibited from attending races, and race teams were unable to perform or participate in motorsports competition in the months after the start of the pandemic. Ongoing attendance restrictions continue to threaten many race tracks along with other entertainment venues, which provide jobs and are integral to communities across the country.
Please support the nearly 1,000 small local and regional live event providers that host motorsports events in addition to the millions of fans who depend on local race tracks for affordable, family-friendly entertainment.
Elijah Ortega, Cabot
