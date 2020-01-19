Making the case for Bloomberg
Are you looking for a presidential candidate who is a leader, who has a great record of actual accomplishments, and who has a solid plan for our nation’s future?
Mike Bloomberg has proved to be a real leader on issues I care about. He has an unmatched record on actually doing something about pollution and moving our country off dirty fuels like coal. That’s cleaning up our communities and our planet in real and meaningful ways.
Bloomberg has significantly helped right here in Arkansas by funding campaigns that have led to the announced retirement of our two largest and dirtiest coal-burning power plants. That will lead to cleaner air and improved public health for Arkansans. A boom in solar energy construction all across our state is providing new permanent jobs.
Bloomberg is a candidate who has been out there doing the work. The primary election in Arkansas is March 3. Please consider how Bloomberg will benefit Arkansas.
Scharmel Roussel
Conway
Political hate tarnishes nation’s foundation
I watched the pomp and circumstance of the ‘Congressional Celebration’ as articles of impeachment were signed by Nancy Pelosi – with souvenir pens. Then there was a formal procession from the Congressional Chambers of the legislature to the Senate Chambers. The purpose of these acts is to impeach a duly elected sitting president. I was greatly saddened. There is such hate in our politics that it has tarnished and shaken our country’s foundation.
Let me point out to all that there is simply an inversion of the letters between UNITED and UNTIED. There are folks in congress who are working, diligently, to untie this country at a time when we should be working to unite this country!
If we love the United States of America we have a duty to unite behind the constitution, not untie it.
Jean Riise Leffler
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.