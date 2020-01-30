Thank you, Judge Baker
This is about a man in Faulkner County, Arkansas. This man came to Faulkner County after he finished college. He got a job working the Production Credit Association in Conway.
He worked there several years and gave a lot of people (including me) a chance to have a better life for themselves and their families. He would stick his neck out on a lot of us, so that we might have a better life, then he went on working for Mr. Lewis as manager of the Sale Barn and that helped a lot pf people.
He worked for the government in Washington DC and came back here working in a bank. Later he was elected county judge of Faulkner County.
This man has worked and worked on county roads and bridges in this county and is not finished yet. If you live in the county or if you live in the city, get in your vehicle and drive around on these good roads and bridges that we have in the county.
This man, Jim Baker, is old enough that he could have retired a few years ago with a big social security check but he did not. He is still working for the people of Faulkner County. Thank you, Jim Baker, for helping the people in this county.
Jackie Hosman
Greenbrier
Growing concerns about warming station/homeless shelter
I am a homeless person by the name of Anthony Cresswell. I stay at the warming station here in Conway, located on Polk Street that resides beside The Second Baptist Church.
I understand that the people of Conway don't like the idea of a homeless shelter being here in Conway because of the bad influences and stigma that surrounds these certain people.
I understand most of all because my family became drug addicts in the past and it caused myself to be homeless.
Have I committed any crimes? I have but I paid my dues and I'm trying to reach my highest potential. It is easy to become trapped and get sucked into a whirlpool of bad behavior. A lack of comprehension and understanding has a lot to do with the problems we are facing at this given time.
The Warming Station is closing Monday, unfortunately, due to certain situations that have taken place over the past month. Mrs. Spring and her co-workers at The Conway Ministry have been working hard to get volunteers to come but so much disrespect has been shown over a brief period of time.
Volunteers are scared to come back because of all the negativity there and I just want people to be aware of the things taken place. There are hotspots pinpointed but yet for some reason, these homeless people have a hard time understanding the basic concepts of where they are not supposed to go at any given time.
Mrs. Spring wants to build a homeless shelter to help out people who are stigmatized by society. These people are shunned from society because the world has shown them apathy by certain individuals who don't even like saying good morning when being greeted in the morning.
I understand that drugs and violence play a part but no true compassion has been shown either. I was given $5.00 by someone passing by a store on Harkrider. Bless her heart for doing such a great deed, even though I felt I didn't do anything to deserve it.
I bought a bottle of water and cigarettes with the money. When you are homeless and you feel the world is against you, you have to find some kind of relief. I don't drink or use narcotics because I'm mentally disabled. I became homeless but not by my own choice.
I believe in not abusing the system and trying my hardest to be an upright citizen. I lose faith from time and time and I found relief through The Conway Ministry. Mrs. Spring and her co-workers are lifesavers but their backs are against the wall.
They try their hardest to help people in need like myself and do a wonderful job at what they are able to provide for the people of Conway. Many people are involved in this effort and we would like to see a change in Conway. If The Warming Station closes, that means homeless people will find other places to sleep and could become a major problem for Conway.
If there is no way for them to find food or other necessities, they are forced to steal what they need in order to survive. I know of displaced families that stay there as well and all I can ask is for people to pray for these lost souls. For people to show kindness and compassion, to see that not all homeless people are horrible.
I try my best to find the good in life and these experiences have shown me a great deal about life itself. They have struggled over time as we have and have found a true calling from our Savior to help people in need. I understand that others need to give more than 100% and I give a thousand if possible. All I can do is pray for the people of Conway to find a place in their heart to be willing to help in any way possible. I've learned to fend for myself as I have faced many obstacles and try my hardest to solve my own problems if possible ... I can't breathe a breath of fresh air knowing that people are going to be forced to go without because of people's apathy overruling their hearts. If I had over a million dollars, I would love to donate to the business' of Conway.
I'm trying to serve my penance for my wrong doings and feel that I have suffered enough in this lifetime. I think about suicide every day because of the heartlessness of people. I don't ask for much in this life. I receive SSDI and live on a budget. The honest truth is people call themselves Christians but yet they show no proof that gives them good standing. If it wasn't freezing cold, I would take a trash bag around Conway to pick up all the trash left behind by certain individuals. Conway needs to become a place that people can truly enjoy and needs to be clean of trash. The saddest part of it is, it's not just the homeless people who litter in this city.
I do my part and want to know, when will true faith be revealed and when will Christianity return back to the way it used to be when people actually cared? One good deed returns another good deed. I believe it because I'm living proof of that saying. I read the Bible and know we are dealing with Revelations to this day. Will the world end?
If people stop caring or continue not to care, crimes will increase and chaos will ensue in Conway. So I pray for peace and that a solution can be found, as we are living a new year and within a new decade.
Anthony Cresswell
Faulkner County
