The county animal shelter
We have a real tragedy in our county. The death of a child by wild dogs that were not properly restrained. How many years have we begged the quorum court to build a county dog shelter and to get control of wild dogs either owned by people who don’t restrain them or just wild dogs that kill farm animals and do other nuisances.
We raised the money to build the new shelter through hard work and the generosity of many in our county however the court would never support the request of the Friends of the Faulkner County Animal Shelter group to maintain the shelter because there was always another bridge or road to build. I think it’s time to put on the November election ballot the question to taxpayers of this county if they wish to have the county maintain the new shelter for which we already have the funds to build or must this project be put on the back burner again? I believe we all have to keep our quorum court elected members informed as to how we want our tax dollars spent. The court meets the third Tuesday of each month in Courtroom A at 801 Locust St. in Conway. All meetings are open to the public, and if you’re a concerned taxpayer, then you need to be there and speak up.
Kay Andrew,
Conway
Protesters
First, I want to say thank you to our police department and all others who give us peace of knowing you are out there and the things you do, both big and small, are vey much appreciated.
Of course this goes to the many others who are risking their lives to protect us, especially in the medical field.
My daughter was sent from a Little Rock hospital months ago to help at a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was supposed to be back in May but they have sent her to another Atlanta hospital for two months. Leaving her young son was not easy.
Now from what I see of the violent protests and gatherings in the streets, I feel they have kicked her and her fellow workers in the gut. These crowds are not supposed to be taking place, much less destroying. We are all supposed to maintain distance. My fears are coming true – the virus is spreading.
Of course, my fears are for my child and the added dangers. These protesters have no heart for the ones risking their lives to help you or your family. This will solve nothing. I’m not responsible for what others do. But think twice before you hurt those who have supported you.
Ruth Manley,
Conway
