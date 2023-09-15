Thank you for help on Patriot Day
The Theodore Campbell Post 16 of the American Legion would like to thank the following groups and people who helped us with the Patriot Day of Service and Remembrance:
The ROTC Color Guard from UCA. Thank you for your help with the flags, Great Job.
Conway Fire Department for bringing the cranks to lower all the flags. Thank you for allowing us to honor you as First Responders.
County Judge Allen Dodson, for reading the 9/11 timeline and his excellent comments that day.
DAV for providing the speaker System.
Rolling Thunder Post AR1 for a fabulous display of the POW-MIA chair.
Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry for reading the Proclamations declaring September 11th as Patriot Day, a National Day of Service and Remembrance, and adding his comments about the NYC FIRE DEPARTMENT and first responders here in Conway.
Former County Judge and Post 16 member Jim Baker for presenting a donation of $600.00 from the American Legion Post AR0016 and its members to the United Way of Central Arkansas.
Post 16 Commander Hughie Craig for ending the program by playing TAPS.
Lastly, thank you to all the people who came to Veterans Plaza to help us pay tribute to the victims of 9/11.
Robert Lewis, Conway
Importance of the All-Volunteer force
This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force. To remain the most capable force in the world, our U.S. military recruits and retains the best of America.
The Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard form the greatest fighting force ever assembled. Together, they offer a range of service options, in full or part-time capacities, and in more than 250 different occupations including advanced and special skills. Our military provides world-class training and infuses its service members with a sense of purpose which stems from belonging to something bigger than the individual.
The U.S. military provides a competitive salary, leadership opportunities, worldwide travel, tax-free allowance for food and housing, health care benefits, 30 days of annual paid vacation, retirement savings, and a vast amount of education benefits. The military forces also utilize and innovate the most advanced technology.
When their service is complete, veterans of every era, every background, and every branch of service have certain things in common. Those shared experiences form bonds that last a lifetime. The military draws out the best in them, instilling the highest standards of diligence, discipline, and duty. Leadership skills learned in the military are carried over into the civilian world.
The decision to service is a personal one. I know firsthand the fulfillment that comes from serving others.
For the past 50 years, individuals have stepped forward to serve this great nation in times of peace and war. Through this spirit of selfless service, we built the world’s most capable military. Our nation is relying on the next generation of volunteers to make a positive impact on the world.
Ronald Chastain, Conway
