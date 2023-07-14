Politicians like to be wanted. It gives them leverage, as Joe Manchin has illustrated over the last few years. During this time, Senate Democrats often needed Manchin’s vote to pass legislation. He took advantage of this situation by originally signaling that he was against certain bills but was willing to negotiate. And negotiate he did, often winning concessions that benefited his constituents in West Virginia.

While Manchin was successfully gaining leverage in the United States, Turkey’s leader, President Erdogan, was successfully gaining leverage on the international stage. Erdogan’s opportunity to gain leverage began when Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion caused Finland and Sweden to abandon their practice of staying neutral in the Cold War between Russia and NATO. In fact, because Finland and Sweden feared that Russia would attack them, they became desperate to join NATO and gain the security offered by the military alliance.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

