We are making progress weekly, and I so hope you are enjoying this devotional walk through God’s word with me. I struggle with finding the right pace at which we should walk together, so unlike last week where I provided five days worth of devotionals, this week, I’ll provide three. This may be the path I choose weekly, but then again I may find that adding more will give you a better process of learning God’s word.

For the record, I am by design doing six writings from each of the books of the Bible, except Exodus, it had eight. So, I may ultimately decide just to provide you all six at once. We will monitor this as we go.

