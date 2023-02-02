We are making progress weekly, and I so hope you are enjoying this devotional walk through God’s word with me. I struggle with finding the right pace at which we should walk together, so unlike last week where I provided five days worth of devotionals, this week, I’ll provide three. This may be the path I choose weekly, but then again I may find that adding more will give you a better process of learning God’s word.
For the record, I am by design doing six writings from each of the books of the Bible, except Exodus, it had eight. So, I may ultimately decide just to provide you all six at once. We will monitor this as we go.
Thank you so much for sharing this journey with me as I ever so believe the more time one spends in God’s word the stronger our walk with God will be, and I might also add more enjoyable.
Leviticus, the third book of the Bible. This book is a further and deeper unfolding of the divine-human relationship. The key themes that you will see throughout the book include; 1. God lives in the midst of the people, 2. In order to approach God, worshippers must be wholehearted in their devotion, and 3. Atonement is a gracious act of the Lord by which sin can be dealt with. (The above data provided from my ESV study bible).
You know even today when we worship we need to be mindful that our purpose is to glorify God. God, who lovingly provided his Son as the atonement for our sins, deserves our best when worshipping Him. May you always find peace and blessing in your hearts when you worship the Lord.
He shall lay his hand on the head of the burnt offering, and it shall be accepted for him to make an atonement for him. Lev 1:4.
Atonement means to be made right, but why is this term important to us in our lives? God in his holiness cannot nor will not be in the presence of sin. We as sinful beings need the gap to be made up in order for us to be in his presence, and in our reading we see an offering that is without “blemish” was to be made to God. God deserves our very best and here he is guiding Moses to tell the Israelites what is acceptable. Today, God no longer requires the sacrifice of animals to bridge the gap, because He provided his Son. Jesus death was the atonement we needed in our lives to be able to be near to God. Live each day gratefully, lovingly, and comfortably knowing your sins have been made right with God.
Prayer: Lord, thank you for making a way for us to live in your presence. Thank you for giving us your Son as the atonement we need to be made right in our lives. Amen.
Day 16: Making things right
The Lord spoke to Moses, saying, If anyone sins and commits a breach of faith against the Lord by deceiving his neighbor in a matter of deposit or security, or through robbery, or if he has oppressed his neighbor…Lev 6:1-2.
Has there been a time in your life when you did wrong against your neighbor? My story goes back to my early teenage years, eight grade to be exact. Myself and some friends threw eggs on the house of one our coaches. While leaving the scene we laughed and felt that we had gotten away with the mischief. Oh, how we were mistaken, for you see when we got home, the coach was there with our parents waiting for our arrival. Here’s where God intervenes into the story. The coach while unhappy with our actions, truly forgave us for the actions. His reaction had an impact on my life from then until even now. We of course cleaned his home, but our coach cleaned (with God’s help) our hearts. God indeed works in mysterious ways.
Prayer: Lord, when we sin against another, when I wrong another, or when one wrongs us, open our eyes to see such events and strengthen us to make things right. Amen.
Read: Leviticus 9:22-10:3
And fire came out from before the Lord and consumed them, and they died before the Lord. Lev 10:2.
Aaron is rejoicing and honoring God as he is taking over the role of high priest. Aaron respectfully and carefully makes a sacrifice to God before he blesses all the people. As he has honored God correctly, God appears (in the form of fire) to the people (9:23). However, Aaron’s sons decide on their own that they will do it their way and disrespectfully make an offering to the Lord. As we see God again arrives in the form of fire, but this time instead of consuming the sacrifice, God consumes by fire Aaron’s sons. God gives us directions for our lives and they are not open to our input, and by all means are not to be met with disrespect. God’s will is what we need to seek in our lives because God is our creator, redeemer and Almighty.
Prayer: Lord, teach us to seek your will in our lives. Let us always honor and respect you and follow the words that you give us in our lives. Amen.
