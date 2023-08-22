Want an affordable exotic sports car that won’t break the bank? Look no further than Lexus’ LC 500 convertible.
In its third production year as a soft top, the throaty V8 provides an unmatched exhaust note outside while its interior’s striking looks compare with other exotics costing hundreds of thousands more.
It’s closest in looks with the company’s Supercar LFA, a V-10 with a storied past. While only 500 were produced for around $375,000 a copy in 2012, the car fetches much more today.
We spent a week with the Flare Yellow ragtop as it got high fives from passers-by everywhere. While it’s not the quickest in the pack, its 21-inch run flat paws grip the pavement with rear wheel drive.
The LC makes the journey to 60 miles per hour in just under five seconds trailing 911’s, AMG’s and the mid-engine Vette.
Although speed is not this car’s primary mission, the folks at Lexus focus on build quality and luxurious comfort, making the convertible as rugged as the coupe in every way.
The 10-speed automatic transmission provides silky smooth shifts. Four drive modes – Eco, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus deliver a wide range of performance while adjusting suspension, steering and gear ratios. Steering wheel mounted aluminum paddles add to the sporty appeal.
Sport and Sport Plus modes will not disappoint the senses while throwing you back in your seat. A V8 growl greets at idle followed by a thunderous stretch off the line as rear wheels grip. Stay on the pedal and an outrageous roar takes over.
While some rivals raised their base prices substantially in recent years, the LC continues to hover around $100,000. It’s amazing the number of sedans, SUVs and trucks that have surpassed the six-figure mark – perhaps following the trail of many electrics.
There are some drawbacks to consider. Cargo space is limited to a small compartment behind the convertible top storage – about five cubic feet. There is a rear seat too, however little if any legroom is offered. A trip to the grocery store is not advised.
Another concern is a less friendly touchpad that requires driver attention when eyes should remain on the road. Overall, this car is amazing to look at and drive.
We were able to store two good-sized golf bags though – one in the trunk area and the second stuffed in the back seat with the top down.
Raising and lowering the convertible top is accomplished in about 15 seconds at speeds up to 30 miles per hour. Body panels lift-up and out of the way to make room for the folding soft top.
A full suite of safety features is standard fare in the LC 500 and includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist with steering assist and lane departure alert, intelligent headlamps and blind spot monitors with rear cross traffic alert.
What was reviewed:
2023 Lexus LC 500 convertible
Engine: 5.0-liter V8, 471 horsepower, 398 lb.-ft of torque
EPA rated mileage: 15 city, 25 highway, 18 combined.
Price: base $101,500; as tested $113,145 including $7,940 Touring Package
Assembled: The LC 500 is assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing facilities in Japan. U.S./Canadian parts content – 0 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan – 100 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Japan.
Crash test ratings: Neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) had rated the LC 500 convertible as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile basic; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain; One year/10,000-mile complimentary maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.