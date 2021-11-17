Not many cars let you have your cake and eat it too. Clearly the top of this heap belongs to the renowned Lexus LX570. Now in its third generation, the large luxury crossover has off road chops to envy. Really, it climbs boulders with ease.
It’s closely related to the outgoing Toyota Land Cruiser which is taking a hiatus at the end of this year. The LX marks its 25th year of production here and is now sold in 70 countries.
It is pricey with a $90s base however it includes nearly all optional equipment on competing models as standard. And the big Lexus is fully equipped for off-road travel with full-time four-wheel drive, active height control, variable suspension and crawl mode for climbing over things in the wild.
After sloshing in the mud and playing on mountain tops, the 570 can go dancing that night with formal attire fit for red carpet treatment.
Lexus vehicles have long been the envy in the industry offering posh interiors with up to several hundred-thousand-mile reliability, soft surfaces, a hushed ride and an available cold air box under the center console to keep your beverages, well, cold.
There are competitors that are quicker and more tech savvy including the Mercedes-AMG GL Class, Cadillac Escalade, Land Rover Range Rover and Lincoln Navigator but they lack the finesse of Lexus craftsmanship.
The Lexus is powered by a V8 producing 383 ponies mated to an eight-speed transmission with paddle shifters. While it will not win any speed contests, the nearly three-ton LX traveled from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour in 7.4 seconds and braked from 60 mph to zero in a short 120 feet.
Interior space is cavernous offering soft cushioning for up to seven. Funky third row seats made for small children power up and fold sideways but occupy precious cargo space. Rivals with third row seating will find more legroom than the Lexus with seats folding into the floor.
As a result, less than 16 cubic feet of storage is left behind the third-row seats. That number grows to 41 cubes with third row seats upright and 83 cubes with second row seats folded. The 570 is available in a two or three row configuration.
We’d recommend the two-row option that results in more cargo and a $5,000 savings that can go toward a luxury package featuring semi-aniline leather with contrast stitching, a Mark Levinson sound system, heated and ventilated front and second row seats.
A 360-degree visual view is displayed on a 12.3-inch center display to aid in parking along with rear camera view. And a plethora of on-board safety gear is standard including pedestrian detection, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.
The ride is whisper quiet with ample passing power from the hearty V8. We noticed little body roll on turns with dial-a-drive mode between Eco, Normal, Sport and Sport Plus with corresponding changes to gear timing, suspension, braking and acceleration.
What was reviewed:
2021 Lexus LX 570
Engine: 5.7-liter V8; 403 lb.-ft torque.
EPA rated mileage: 12 city, 16 highway, 14 combined.
Assembled: North American models are assembled at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing facility in Aichi, Japan. U.S./Canadian parts content – 0 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan – 100 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Japan.
Crash test ratings: The LX 570 has not been rated by The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) nor The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000 mile basic; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain; first and second scheduled maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
