You can look at the accident in Little Rock Monday as one person’s fault, and he’ll have to live with the consequences of his actions. Or you can look at it as the inevitable result of widespread societal attitudes and habits. Either way, you would be right.

On the first day of classes at Joe T. Robinson Elementary School, security officer Victor Montgomery was killed by a motorist while directing traffic. A Pulaski County Special School District news release said “Paw Paw” had worked for the district seven years.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

