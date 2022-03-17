Hello everyone.
Life essentials are typically things that are necessary to reach our God given goals in life. They are the vitally important ingredients needed to help us to grasp our God given potential. Today, I want to talk about three life essentials needed to live a healthy Christian life.
The first essential needed to live a healthy Christian lifestyle is biblical principles. We all need a code of conduct to live by. We all need a foundation of truth by which all our decisions are built upon. The best acronym for the B.I.B.L.E I have ever read is Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth. In other words, the Bible can be thought of as a spiritual GPS system that God has given us to help us navigate through this journey, we call life. I love the way the Psalmist puts it in Psalm 119:11, “I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you.” Bible principles are essentials for living a healthy Christian life.
The second essential needed to live a healthy Christian lifestyle is a good support system. Ecclesiastes 4:9 sums it up best, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor.” No one is good at everything. Therefore, we need each other to maximize our effectiveness. We need each other for support, encouragement, and wise council. Having a tribe of people who love and support us is essential for living a healthy Christian life.
The third essential needed to live a healthy Christian lifestyle is being connected to the spiritual power source. There are so many things in life that drain our passion and strength. For example, toxic people, personal problems, feeling overworked and a host of other challenges can certainly drain us. That’s why I find such great comfort in Isaiah 40:30-31 which reads in part, “Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; (31) but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength …” God is our spiritual power source. And it is essential for us to stay connected to Him so He can recharge our spiritual batteries daily.
Yes, essentials are vitally important ingredients needed to help us to reach our God given goals in life. Following biblical principles, having a good support system, and staying connected to the spiritual power source are all necessary to reach our God given potential. I want to leave you with the words found in 2 Peter 1:3 which simply states, “His divine power has given us everything we need for a godly life through our knowledge of Him who called us by His own glory and goodness.”
Blessings.
