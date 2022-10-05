‘Life is a journey.” I read it on a friend’s mug on Sunday when I was in the house caring for one of our children while the rest were in the shop listening to my uncle preach. (We take turns hosting church services, this time, it was a half mile down the road.)

How true; we all have our journey. Yes, we do, but we also all have something in common. Naturally, we all desire love, safety, and happiness.

