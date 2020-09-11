Hello everyone!
One thing I think we can all agree upon is that the last five or six months has taught us that life is unpredictable. By unpredictable, I mean life is ever changing, inconsistent, and constantly fluctuating. COVID-19 has totally disrupted what we consider normal. As a result, many of us are experiencing a heightened sense of anxiety, stress, and fear. So today, I want to share three tips with you that will help you properly navigate the unpredictability of life moving forward.
The first tip is to always consult God when you begin goal setting. One of the biggest mistakes we can make in life is to leave God out of the planning stage. The Bible makes it clear in Proverbs 19:21, “Many are the plans in a man’s heart, but it is the LORD’S purpose that prevails.” That is to say that we have many passions and plans we would like to pursue but it is the wisdom and wise counsel of God that benefits our lives the most. Because life is unpredictable, we should always consult God while we are goal setting.
The second tip is to remember that tomorrow is not promised. We all have an appointment with death without the privilege of cancellation. In fact, the Bible states in Hebrews 9:27, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” If tomorrow never came for you, would you be prepared to meet God face to face? Have you accepted Jesus as your Lord and Savior? The fact of the matter is one day we will all have to stand before the judgment seat of Christ. We will have to answer for the way we choose to live our life. Because life is unpredictable, I encourage you to make your peace with God.
The third and final tip is to consider those who are in need. The Bible says in Philippians 2:4, “Each of you should look not only to your own interest, but also to the interest of others.” In other words, I believe the scripture is admonishing us not to be selfish and/or self-absorbed. I believe the scripture is encouraging us to remember the plight of our fellow man. I am keenly aware that COVID-19 has impacted more than just me and my family. I understand that others may be hurting and going through a difficult time right now. Therefore, we must do our part to encourage and support others through the most difficult moments of their lives as well. We must be our brother’s keeper. Because life is unpredictable, we should offer a helping hand to those who are in need.
Yes, the last five or six months have taught us that life is certainly unpredictable. Therefore, we must consult God when goal setting. We must remember that tomorrow is not promised, and we must consider those who are also in need. I leave you today with the words of Solomon found in Ecclesiastes 8:7 that state, “Since no one knows the future, who can tell someone else what is to come?”
Blessings!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.