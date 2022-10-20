“Everything in life teaches you a lesson, you just have to be willing to learn.”
Anna Shilina
Our lives are always presenting us with chances to learn and grow. Our quote this week is ever so impactful when you break it down. Every day as we live our lives, new opportunities for learning present themselves to us – from educational facilities to simply life lessons as we navigate the waters of our normal everyday activities. Our part, I ever so believe, is to be on the lookout and seek growing and learning lessons.
If you think about the natural growth of our lives, in the beginning we are learning lessons from our loved ones, parents, grandparents, etc. Then as we get older, our friends become a wonderful influence in our lives and help us to learn. Of course, we simply can’t leave out the lessons we learn on our own (putting our hand on a hot stove for example).
This past weekend, my family and I celebrated my wife’s birthday. It was a milestone of a birthday, and it was a weekend full of wonderful times with both of our children, and spouse and all of our five grandchildren. Sadly, our daughter’s husband was out of town, but he still was involved by calls and we knew he was there in spirit, so to speak.
Sharing a full weekend with five grandchildren is a wonderful way to learn in life. Our grandkids are 3, 4, 5, 9 and 11, and as such they bring so many different perspectives to the table. The 4- and 5-year-olds are girls and the others are boys, so that makes for beautiful dynamics in our family. I’d like to share with you some of the lessons I learned this weekend during our celebrations of this special time for my wife.
First, play hard. Seriously, no matter what game the kids were playing, they were playing hard from start to finish. Our oldest grandson’s played hour upon hour of football with each other and they used their uncle (our son) as their all-time quarterback. This was awesome to see, and it allowed for me to be the quarterback for the little 3-year-old grandson, and we all learned from them, that we must truly play hard at what we do.
Secondly, get along with each other. While the grandsons were outside most of the time, our granddaughters played inside for the majority of their time. Of course, they had moments where differences of opinion surfaced, but overall they spent the weekend getting wonderfully along with each other. The result of this was hours of creative thinking, exploring, crafting and playing peacefully between the two of them. In life, we can go along or get along. My guess is one can feel way better about themselves by getting along with others in their lives.
Third, get it right. This weekend my wife and I learned from our 3-year-old grandson that getting it right in life is important. You see, he too loves to play and play and play. We played baseball about as much as we did football with him, and most of the times his Joe Joe and Nana just weren’t getting it right. He would be batting and we would pitch a ball and he would say, guys, you aren’t throwing it right, typically this only occurred when he missed it with the bat (ha). However, to him we weren’t just throwing it right, so our life lesson learned is to simply, get it right in life.
Friends, our celebration this weekend was so special for my wife and of course for the entire family. The final lesson I want you to learn in this article, is this, time is precious. Truly, our time is ever so precious in our lives, take each day to its fullest and love those close to you, be kind to those you meet and live life learning all the lessons you can. If you do, then, you will play hard all the time, learn to get along, and I’d say, likely get it right when you do.
Until next week, Joe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.