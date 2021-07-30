‘Each chapter of life holds a particular blessing. As a baby boomer from Pike County in Southern Arkansas, life was often tough along the Caddo River. We barely survived the droughts of 1953 and 1954. Though the Dust Bowl was more severe just west of us, cotton, corn and cattle had no bottom in price and yields were worse than that. We hung on with a hope and a prayer. We ate what we could get and mother seemed to always manage a meal. Thankfully, we were able to hold on to the family farm when dad went to work with the Arkansas State Police in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1954.”
What you have just read are the first words to the Preface to my new book “Your Future Begins Today” and were penned by Falkner County Judge Jim Baker. Jim was first elected in 2014 and is now serving in his second term. He has many honors and awards to his credit: most notable was being inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame. Jim has done a great job as judge, especially when it comes to keeping our county roads and bridges in good shape. This is my 10th book, and when I thought about who I wanted to write the Preface, his name came to mind, as we had served in the Lions Club together and even co-sponsored a hole for several years in our annual Golf Tournament.
When I asked him to write the Preface, I knew he would do a good job but his work has even surpassed my expectations. Here are a couple more comments that will illustrate when I mean: “Jim’s book reminds me to get rid of the past. Work on the present and establish a foundation for your future. You can overvalue what we have now, and then miss out on what really matters. This book and the author will show you a better way.” He also says, “I just wish I had read this book 50 years ago.”
Needless to say I am very excited about this book that is scheduled to be released in February of 2021, and it could even become a best seller. Only God knows the future, but I do know there are lots of hurting people in our nation just now, apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those who are addicted to drugs and alcohol. Most who survive will be eager to embrace the message “Your Future Begins Today.” As an author you just know in your heart what is really good and will speak to the hearts of your readers. There is one chapter near the front titled “Begin with a Clean Slate” that provides what Jim talked about in his Preface, “Living on a Hope and a Prayer.”
To be sure, we only live by God’s grace. As I write these words, we are in the heart of the worst pandemic our nation has ever faced but have just begun to distribute the vaccine that gives us hope and a prayer … that we truly do see the light at the end of the tunnel. Like most communities across our nation we have lost some very, very special people and many others are in the hospital still battling this dreaded disease. While I had no way of knowing how significant it would be, several months ago I placed a heartfelt message at the very beginning of this book to those who had lost loved ones with my condolences.
When it comes to an endorsement for my book, Jim gave me the best one possible when he said, “When the book is out, I want the first 30 copies.” My heartfelt prayer is that it will be a help and tremendous blessing to readers all across our nation.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.