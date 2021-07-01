Hello everyone!
I honestly believe that God wants each of us to live our best lives.
To live our best life basically means to reach our full God given potential.
It also includes being willing to step outside of our comfort zone of familiarity and transition into all that God wants us to become in life.
Today, I want to share three steps to living your best life.
The first step in living our best life is knowing our worth! We need to know what we bring to the table.
More specifically, we need to be keenly aware of our strengths, abilities, and particular skill sets.
We need to know what makes us unique, rare, and uncommon. The Bible says it like this in Psalm 139:14, “…I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”
The writer reminds us that God himself has a favorable impression of us. This knowledge of how God feels about us should inspire us and fuel our self-esteem.
Knowing our true value is the beginning of living our best life.
The second step in living our best life is following God’s timing. The Psalmist boldly declares in Psalm 31:15, “My times are in your hands…”
In other words, I fully submit to God’s timetable. I choose to trust Him during the most difficult delays, detours, and disappointments in my life.
Following God’s timing reaffirms that His divine itinerary is what is best for me. Living our best life means allowing God’s timetable to always supersede our daily agenda.
The third step in living our best life is walking toward our destiny every day.
In my opinion, destiny is a religious way of saying destination. It is our goal, our target, our objective, our end goal.
When my wife and I left for vacation last week, we did not just get in the car and go in any direction.
On the contrary, we had a destination in mind. As a result, every turn we made along the route was calculated and planned to help us reach our destination in the allotted timetable.
In the same way, the daily decisions you make will not only help determine your destiny, but also the timeframe in which it takes to achieve your goal.
Paul says it like this in Galatians 6:7, “… A man reaps what he sows.” That is to say, decisions have corresponding consequences.
Living your best life involves making strategic decisions every day.
Yes, I honestly believe that God wants each of us to live our best lives through knowing our worth, following God’s timing, and walking toward our destiny every day.
Jesus Himself describes living our best life like this in John 10:10, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy, I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.”
Blessings!
