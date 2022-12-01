“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness.”
– Desmond Tutu
We have on our church calendar’s entered into the time of Advent. Advent is the first season of the Christian calendar, leading up to Christmas and including the preceding four Sundays. Each Sunday at our church and I’m sure all other churches that celebrate Advent, we light a candle to observe this season. The four candles that are lit represent the four weeks of our building up to the celebration of our Savior’s birth on Christmas Day.
The first candle we light is the candle of hope. What a beautiful definition in our quote today we get from Desmond Tutu.
We are living in such a time that many do see much darkness, and for us to place our Hope outside ourselves and on to Christ enables us to see the light that is ever so shining.
Over and over we see many examples of darkness, but we also see many examples of light. It is these examples that I wish to highlight in our article this week as we have “hope” in the future.
Just this past week we celebrated as a church the collection of 90 operation Christmas child shoe boxes. This will be added to the thousands upon thousands that are collected all across the world and sent to children who have literally nothing at all.
My wife and I took our 4-year-old granddaughter with us to fill up our shoe boxes, giving us a chance to share with her how this will make an impact in the lives of other children around the world. While, I understand she at four years old might not be able to grasp the depth of this lostness so to speak now, I am living with “hope” that over time she will remember these events and know that we can in our lives make a difference to someone else in their life, even from afar.
“Hope” also was provided by a local business last week, in fact I’d say by many local businesses around our nation last week, in the form of providing meals for the homeless or hungry on Thanksgiving day. On our local news channel it was mentioned that a local restaurant “Verona” was providing meals on thanksgiving day, to give a ray of “hope” to those who might not else have such a meal. Also on the news were examples of many churches in our area doing the same, providing “hope”, light if you will to those who have a lot of darkness in their lives. To all of them I personally want to say Thank you for providing such “hope.”
How about moving forward, how can we as a community offer “hope,” light to someone that is living possibly in darkness. Well, we can begin by sharing the love we have in our lives to others about Jesus.
Jesus, is the reason for season, it’s not black friday or any of those other marketing ideas we see all the time, no it’s the “hope” we all get from the birth of our Savior. His birth, brings light into an otherwise dark world. Sharing the gospel is merely one beggar telling another beggar where to find food so to speak. It is you telling someone why and how you found Jesus and the hope that springs to you in your life from your relationship with Christ.
May we today and every day look for ways in our lives to bring “hope” to another. Just think, you personally could be the very one, that brings light to someone who is living in the darkness. My friends, I can think of no better gift you could give someone than that very thing itself. Live today and every day with your life trusting in, believing in and living in the hope that is found from following Christ.
Until next week, Joe.
