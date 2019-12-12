Local homeschoolers give back

If you happened to be shopping at Kroger’s West Conway location last Friday, you probably noticed quite a few young shoppers making their way through the store with determined expressions and colorful grocery lists.
That’s because the 4th Annual Charitable Shopping Trip held each December for local homeschooling families drew in more participants than ever before.
More than 50 individuals crowded together in Kroger’s lobby to take part in this year’s event.
Small student-groups were given a shopping list and a $20 gift card in order to purchase food items to donate to Conway Ministry Center’s Client Choice Food Pantry. Vilonia’s Homeschool REC program, led in part by Lisa Ruckle and Julie Rothaker, hosted the event.
Homeschooling parents are typically eager to join other families for outings to learn more ways to add to their children’s worlds. Seeing a different perspective on wealth and common household food needs was an ideal opportunity.
One of the most common exclamations was regarding the small amount of food that can be bought for $20. The fact that a portion of their funds went to taxes also surprised some children.
One child claimed that “shopping is much harder than I thought”. Despite the challenge, the students did well with their funds and purchased more than three hundred pounds of food to donate to those in need this holiday season.
After the student-led shopping experience, the group made their way across town to Polk Street to tour the Ministry Center’s Food Pantry. A local homeschooling mom and one of Conway Ministry Center’s volunteers, Lindsay Sublett, led the tour.
The goal of the tour was to open the eyes of the children to the local need and to the abundance that many Americans take for granted.
If you would be interested in learning more about serving members of our community, you can learn more about Conway Ministry Center on their website at www.conwayministrycenter.org. If you are a homeschooler and want to join other families at events like this, you can find this group on FaceBook by searching for the “Homeschool REC” group.
