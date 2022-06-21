Dear Shannan,
You talked a few weeks back about a Long Term Care Plan that wasn’t actually insurance. How can I find out about this? I recently looked into getting Long Term Care insurance and it was expensive. I am sure it was due to our age. I was hoping the thing you were talking about might be affordable and help me and my husband.
Thank you for your help. We read your article every week,
Jessica
Jessica,
Thank you for reaching back out to me about the LTC product. It is very cost effective and ranges from $95 to $475 a month. If this fits into your budget, reach out to me and I will schedule an appointment so you can drop by the office. I honestly don’t think this product could be easily explained over the phone. I appreciate each of you and look forward to reading the questions each of you send me. I always look forward to reading your questions and comments.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
