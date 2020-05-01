Matthew 18:12-14 (NLV) says: “If a man has a hundred sheep and one of them wanders away, what will he do? Won’t he leave the ninety-nine others on the hills and go out to search for the one that is lost? And if he finds it, I tell you the truth, he will rejoice over it more than over the ninety-nine that didn’t wander away!
In the same way, it is not my heavenly Father’s will that even one of these little ones should perish. In this parable Jesus is talking about the believers, those who believe in Him, those who have strayed away from Him. You must understand The Father watches over each of His little ones. I, myself, have experienced being lost in my lifetime of growing up. Most of the time I use myself as an example when I write. Even though Jesus used this parable of a lost sheep we can considered ourselves as sheep and Jesus is our Good Shepherd. We are the flocks of His pastures. Growing up as a child I can remember my Mother always taking us to Church every Sunday and on Wednesday night.
You see, our father went to be with the Lord when we were at a very young age. There were nine of us and as we grew older I got lost somewhere in this thing called “life” (the world system). Like I said earlier, I use myself as an example. I don’t blame my Mother, my brothers or my sisters. I have done and been through so much stuff in my life whether it’s good or bad and I can tell you truly I needed Jesus. I found out I can’t do anything without Him. I need Him each and every day holding my hand. I’m talking to everyone who needs help.
Sometimes in our life we are going to get lost in this thing called “life” and you are going to need someone to hold your hand and bring you back to God and that someone is Jesus. You see, I know when I strayed away from God. I know now that wasn’t the right move. Things started going downhill when I took Jesus out of my life. I decided to leave the Church when I got old enough to make up my own mind. I started doing things that weren’t right in God’s eyes.
The first thing I want to say that I did wrong was start missing Church every other Sunday then I just stopped all together. To some of you this might sound like your life and story and maybe it’s not but this is how I strayed away from God. I thank God for Jesus because if it weren’t for His grace and mercy I would not be here today.
Now don’t misunderstand me, if you have a loved one who has died and gone on to the other side it’s not because they didn’t have God’s grace and mercy. Because His grace and mercy He gives to all of us, in other words, He loves us all. Jesus died for every last one of us even those who don’t believe in Him. God already knew we were going to get lost in this world system. He knew we were going to sin before Him, He knew it before we even did it. That’s why we celebrate the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Savior. God provided Jesus so that if and when we stray away from Him we can always come back to Him and that way is only through Jesus. I ask you today: ARE YOU LOST? ARE YOU LIVING YOUR LIFE WITHOUT JESUS? Just stop and reconsider Him. Jesus gave His life for you. Now you can give your life to Him today. It doesn’t matter what sin you have committed, He still loves you. You may have grown up in life not even trusting in Him, someone may have told you that this “Jesus stuff” is not real but let me tell you that He is alive and real as real can get.
And as I sitting here talking to you this very moment His arms are wide open waiting to embrace you and welcome you into His kingdom. After you do that then you can say: I WAS LOST BUT NOW I’M FOUND. Just remember God loves you. If you don’t believe anything I have said today, believe God loves you. In closing, I thank God for the opportunity to reach out and be a witness for Him. I thank God for you. Above all, I thank God for Jesus and the Holy Spirit, who made all things possible, who made all things right when He died on the cross and rose three days later. So give your life to Jesus today.
Luke 19:10 says: “For the Son of Man came to seek and save those who are lost.” Question: Are you lost today? If so, invite Jesus into your heart. Ask Him to save you. He will the very moment you ask Him. Ask me how I know! I have been through some stuff and I’m still here today and it’s only because of His grace and mercy. I’m alive today. Now is there anything too hard for God? NO! If He brought me out and saved me, He can do the same with you and for you. Amen... SO IT IS, IT IS SO....
