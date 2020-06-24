It’s hard to know how many people have died from covid-19, but we can get an accurate count of how many people have died of something. And based on that number, it appears this pandemic has been worse than we thought. The good news is, nationally, we passed the peak of this first wave back in April.
Those observations come from Andy Allison, who was Arkansas’ state Medicaid director from December 2011 through May 2014. He now works for Illinois, but his family is here and he travels back and forth. He’s not an epidemiologist, but he is an expert in health care policy and management.
Allison became frustrated with the lack of hard data regarding the coronavirus. There hasn’t been enough testing, and deaths from flu-like diseases are always estimates anyway. No doubt, some deaths have been attributed to the wrong cause.
So instead of looking at the running total of covid-19 deaths we’ve all been seeing (and sometimes arguing about), he looked at the total number of Americans who have died of any cause since the pandemic started, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The ultimate test of a really big pandemic like this is if far more people are dying overall. … We might get the cause of death wrong, but we’re probably going to get the fact that they are deceased right, and we’re probably going to get that date pretty close to right,” he told me.
He found that a lot more Americans started dying each week about the time the pandemic started than have died during the same weeks in recent years. There were about 2,500 excess deaths during the week ending March 21. Excess deaths peaked the week ending April 11. That week alone, there were 23,000 deaths above the average of recent years.
The next week, there were 22,400 excess deaths, and then the numbers started falling dramatically. By the week ending May 30, there were roughly 6,000 excess deaths.
More people have been dying of something, and covid-19 is likely either the cause or a contributor because that’s what’s changed compared to previous years. You could argue that some additional deaths have been caused by the deprivations associated with the shutdown, but it wouldn’t be anywhere near these numbers. On the other hand, 8 percent fewer Americans died in car crashes in March 2020 compared to March 2019, according to the National Safety Council.
Allison said that through May, the number of covid-19-related deaths may have been as much as 40 percent higher than some of the numbers we’ve been seeing. In a Facebook post June 11, he said up to 147,000 Americans had died directly or indirectly from the disease. The CDC, on the other hand, says 119,923 Americans had died because of covid-19 as of June 22.
Why the sharp rise and then subsequent drop? Allison says the week of April 11, the pandemic’s worst week nationally, was about a month after Americans started social distancing. Many were already infected. It would take that long for people to die or to carry the disease home to their families. Once we started social distancing, the numbers fell.
The numbers suggest the country as a whole is through the worst of this first wave. However, Arkansas is in the middle of that wave. The number of cases here continues to rise, with the Hispanic and Marshallese communities in Northwest Arkansas hit especially hard. As of Tuesday morning, 227 Arkansans had died after being infected by covid-19, according to the Department of Health. Kansas says anyone who travels to Arkansas should self-quarantine for 14 days when they return.
Where do we go from here? Allison said he can’t predict the future. There are too many things we don’t know – for example, how much herd immunity exists where the disease spreads more slowly after so many people have had it. Moreover, he said that “so much of this is based on choices we make, and that’s even less predictable.”
We’ll be living with this pandemic for a while. Unless some new widespread cause of death arises, we should follow Allison’s example and rely on the accurate total death count rather than argue about the estimated covid-19 death count. People can argue about a lot of things related to this pandemic, but we know more people have been dying of something.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.