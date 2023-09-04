Labor Day is more than just a day off work. It’s a day to celebrate the invaluable contributions of workers in our communities. In Arkansas, we have a good reason to celebrate.

The most recent report from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services (ADWS) shows unemployment in our state at 2.6 percent. The jobless rate nationwide stands at 3.5 percent.

