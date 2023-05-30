Volvo’s newest XC90 will appeal to the sophisticated buyer looking for a posh interior, luxury appointments and available concert hall sound for the audiophile amongst us. And if you just want the look and feel of a mid-size luxury SUV, the XC 90 can accommodate that too for tens of thousands less coin.

You might think the XC90 looks the same over the years and you’d be close were it not for oodles of high-tech features, a twist and turn here and there and more powerful mild hybrid turbocharged engines developing 247 horsepower in its basic Core form, 295 horses on the mid-range Plus trim and 455 ponies for added acceleration in the Recharge Ultimate.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.

