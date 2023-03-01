‘Magazine Dreams” is written and directed by Elijah Bynum and stars Jonathan Majors (“Devotion” and “The Harder They Fall”) as Killian Maddox, a lonely man who aspires to become the most famous bodybuilder in the world. Though Killian’s struggles to read social cues and maintain control of his volatile temper amplify his sense of disconnection amid a hostile world, nothing deters him from his fiercely protected dream of bodybuilding superstardom, not even the doctors who warn that he’s causing permanent damage to his body with his quest.
This year is really solidifying itself to be Jonathan Major’s year. Between his appearance as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” to his appearance as Michael B. Jordan’s rival in “Creed III,” Majors is showing the world just the type of performer he is. I’ve loved him as an actor since I first saw in the 2019 indie film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and since then he has proven himself over and over again to be a powerful performance in works like “The Harder They Fall,” “Devotion” and “Da 5 Bloods.”
And he proves himself once again in “Magazine Dreams” in what is probably his best work to date in what is already a very impressive resume. Majors is an unstoppable force in this movie and commands the screen throughout the entire two hour runtime. He’s a powerhouse of a performer and is just at an eleven basically from the opening sequence until the very end. The film continually walks this tight rope trying to keep the audience on Killian’s side despite all the things he does throughout the movie and it somehow manages to succeed at that and that’s largely to thank for just how charismatic of an actor Jonathan Majors naturally is.
The best way to describe “Magazine Dream” is that it’s “Nightcrawler” meets Martin Scorsese’s “King of Comedy” meets Eminem’s “Stan” music video. It follows a guy that has driven himself beyond insanity thanks to an obsession he has. He’s destroying his entire life and hurting the people around him because of this dream he has and has the potential to die from it. The movie constantly has you on edge and is completely intense the whole time.
For this only being his second feature, writer/director Elijah Bynum does a great job directing this. He has a nice hold on the character study and while certain aspects of the film definitely could’ve been better (the pacing for one), it makes me very excited to see what he does next. There is this one take sequence in the second act during a bodybuilding competition that is just masterfully done. I’m also not sure if I was completely on board with the direction the film goes in with the third act, but I was still thoroughly entertained nonetheless.
While Jonathan Majors is the star, he is surrounded by a very nice supporting cast. Haley Bennett (“The Girl on the Train”) plays a girl who works with Killian at the grocery store and who Killian develops a crush on and attempts to date, but his obsessions get in the way of any chance of a relationship. Bennett is very good here and brings a warmth to an otherwise very cold movie. Taylour Paige (“Zola”) plays a sex worker who Killian hooks up with in the second act and while she’s great in her one scene, she unfortunately doesn’t get much to do. During a Q&A at Sundance, where I saw the film back in January, the director said that there was an extra scene with Paige’s character that was cut and I really wish we could’ve seen that because I would’ve really liked to have explored that relationship a bit more.
If “Magazine Dreams” is anything, it’s a performance piece to show the true, raw and unstoppable performer that Jonathan Majors is. In a year filled with showcases of his natural acting talent, “Magazine Dreams” stands out as his best and will hopefully earn him some awards. “Magazine Dream” does not currently have a release date yet, but it is expected to come out toward the end of the year.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
