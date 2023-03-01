‘Magazine Dreams” is written and directed by Elijah Bynum and stars Jonathan Majors (“Devotion” and “The Harder They Fall”) as Killian Maddox, a lonely man who aspires to become the most famous bodybuilder in the world. Though Killian’s struggles to read social cues and maintain control of his volatile temper amplify his sense of disconnection amid a hostile world, nothing deters him from his fiercely protected dream of bodybuilding superstardom, not even the doctors who warn that he’s causing permanent damage to his body with his quest.

This year is really solidifying itself to be Jonathan Major’s year. Between his appearance as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” to his appearance as Michael B. Jordan’s rival in “Creed III,” Majors is showing the world just the type of performer he is. I’ve loved him as an actor since I first saw in the 2019 indie film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and since then he has proven himself over and over again to be a powerful performance in works like “The Harder They Fall,” “Devotion” and “Da 5 Bloods.”

