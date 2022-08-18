Hello everyone, God’s love for us is real. John 3:16 states: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes on him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

You see, God really loves us. If you want to remain in your sins and not turn from them it will not stop God from loving you. If you want to turn your back on God, he will continue to love you. If you decide to make your bed in hell, God still loves you. Brothers and sisters, you may be saying, “If he loves us, why would he send people to hell?” God does not send people to hell; they send themselves to hell. We all have a choice to spend eternity in heaven or hell.

