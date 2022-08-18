Hello everyone, God’s love for us is real. John 3:16 states: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes on him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
You see, God really loves us. If you want to remain in your sins and not turn from them it will not stop God from loving you. If you want to turn your back on God, he will continue to love you. If you decide to make your bed in hell, God still loves you. Brothers and sisters, you may be saying, “If he loves us, why would he send people to hell?” God does not send people to hell; they send themselves to hell. We all have a choice to spend eternity in heaven or hell.
It is your choice if you spend it in hell. God loves us so much that he sent his son, Jesus, from heaven to earth to die for us. He died to save us from our sins and hell. Jesus died for the entire world. He did not die for a select group of people; he died for every man, woman, boy and girl. So, come out of your sins because sin is of the devil.
The devil hates God, simply because he is a good God. Do not turn your back on Jesus, he was the only one who could die and save us from the bondage of hell. Jesus said: “I am the door and the only way to heaven.” Hell was not made for us. It was made for satan and his army of demons. Some people have chosen to go to hell because they do not want to follow Jesus, the one who died for us. Whatever choice you make in this life, God is going to respect your decision. God will not force you to do anything you do not want to do. You can serve him if you desire, you can love him or hate him, it is up to you.
Remember it is your call. Be wise, love Jesus. He is the way to heaven if you want to go there. Make Jesus lord over your life. Ask him to come into your heart. Let him know you are a sinner in need of salvation. God loves you and it is your choice whether you live with him in heaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.