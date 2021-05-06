The housing market continues to remain ‘interesting,’ with more potential buyers than inventory, and a significant increase in listing price because of that scenario.
Once a home enters the market, real estate agents and prospective buyers respond with lightning speed, knowing that the property will sell within a matter of days, or possibly hours.
Given the current real estate climate, it’s important for prospective buyers to do two things: position themselves for a smart buy and be aware of home-buying mistakes they could later regret.
Before you begin your search for a new home, at any time, and certainly in the current market, be sure to do the following:
Meet with a mortgage lender
Mortgage lenders can help you determine the price of homes you can afford. That information can be an eye-opener on the lower-end or higher-end for many homebuyers. While the size of the loan may not change how much you plan to spend on your new home, it’s better to have the information before you begin your search.
Equally important, mortgage lenders can tell you what type of mortgage loan will best suit your needs. Many buyers are not aware of the multiple types of mortgage loans available to them, so the lending options and advantages could also affect the price or location of the home search.
Your lender can also set expectations regarding the cost of the homebuying process. The required down payment, closing costs, inspection, survey, insurance and other fees can add up to several thousand dollars or more, depending on the total cost of your home. Buyers who factor those costs into the total amount of money they will spend have less ‘sticker shock’ at the end of closing the deal.
Get pre-qualified
Homebuyers who are pre-qualified for a loan can have an advantage over other buyers, certainly when there are multiple bids on a property. A letter of pre-qualification demonstrates to the seller that the prospective buyer has already gone through the process to secure a loan, so there is little risk of that part of the buying process hitting any roadblocks. That, in turn, allows the buying process to move more quickly.
Do your homework
The home search involves so much more than just the home. School districts, property owner association fees, taxes, commute and other factors could determine which neighborhoods best meet your overall preferences. Researching all of these answers in advance of finding a home will prevent wasted time if one of those factors doesn’t meet your needs.
Don’t waive the inspection
Despite any hurry to complete a home purchase, or gain an advantage in a bidding battle, buyers should avoid waiving the inspection. Home inspections from an industry professional can uncover serious issues in a home that could cost the buyer thousands of dollars or more, or even change their mind about buying the home completely. You want to buy a home, not a money pit, so invest in the inspection.
Budget for the future
Your home is likely the biggest purchase you’ll ever make. While there is excitement when the “Sold” sticker goes up in the front yard, homebuyers need to realize they are making a purchase that will be with them for the next 15- to 30-years, depending on the life of their loan.
A lot can change during that time – another child, a job change, college tuition. So, it’s important to have a budget, and a mortgage payment, that allows for some flexibility, so your Home Sweet Home remains just that.
Phillip Shell is the mortgage lending supervisor for Arvest Bank in Conway.
