Good morning my brothers and sisters. I pray and hope everyone is well. I pray that we all will make it through this day and time of the coronavirus. Brothers and sisters, this old world is not our home. We are just passing through, trying to make it to the other side. I know so many people don't like talking about their home going and there are some who don't even know what their home going is. What is "home going"? I'm glad you asked. Let me break it down to you. "Home going" is the day you die and leave this earth. But before you die, you've got to get your life right with Jesus! That's what I mean when I say making preparation for your home going.
It also means "life after death". I know some of us don't like talking about dying, but let's be real. One day we ALL are going to die or Jesus will come back first. It's one or the other. And even when Jesus comes back, your "spirit man", the real you is going to come out of your flesh body to stand before Jesus to be judged. Flesh and blood will not stand before Jesus, only your spirit which is the real you. Let me let you in on a little something, every time you look at yourself in the mirror you are looking at dirt. Because God created us out of dirt and our flesh is the home for our spirit and soul to live in. Every last one of us, saved and unsaved, will stand before Jesus. Now, it is up to you to be ready. Ready or not, we WILL stand before Him. That's why making preparation for your home going is so very important. Getting your life right while you have a chance down here on earth is very important because when you die or if Jesus comes back first, it will be too late to get right with God. Just think about if you died now, this very minute, where will you spend eternity? Would it be in Heaven with Jesus, God's loving Son? Or in hell lost forever with satan and his imps, burning forever and ever? There will be no rest at all, just burning. The fire will never go out. Just think about that. Brothers and sisters, eternity in hell is not a joke. Read Luke 16:21 where it talks about the rich man opening up his eyes in hell. Hell is real! You must understand, hell wasn't made for us. It was made for the devil and his angels. Some of you are going to make it your eternal destination. In other words, you are going to make it your home. You must understand, the Bible is written for us not to those back when the Bible was written. Now tell me, who or what is worth going to hell over? You think it's hot down here on this earth when the sun is shining and temperature is in the 90s, you sure don't want to make your home in hell! Hell is going to be a hundred times hotter than it is on earth! So just stop and think about that. Once you are in hell there is NO way out. We are all destined to hell at some point in our life, but God provided a way out and that way is through His Son, Jesus. He died on the cross and went to hell and defeated the devil and took the keys to hell away from him. Listen brothers and sisters, Jesus said in John 14:6: "I AM THE WAY, THE TRUTH AND THE LIFE. NO ONE CAN COME TO THE FATHER EXCEPT THROUGH ME". Now that's Jesus talking. Don't let anyone tell you that there are many ways to Heaven. Jesus IS the ONLY way and there is no if's and or but's about it! Believe me, your home going will happen one day, where you spend it is up to you. You will spend your home going either in Heaven or hell. It's your call. Please make the right choice and make Heaven your home going after death. Just give your life to Jesus. Ask Him to forgive you of your sins. He'll forgive you, just be for real when you ask Him. And if you have not been baptized, get in a Church that believes in Jesus and be baptized in Jesus' name. SO IT IS, IT IS SO. Amen...
