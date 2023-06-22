It is a proven fact that our daily decisions help to determine our destiny in life. We do not have to succumb to our circumstances nor our environment. Rather, we can focus our attention on making high quality decisions. Therefore, today I want to share with you three things to consider when you are determining what decisions to make in your life.
First, we need to consider the commandments. When I refer to the commandments, I am talking about the totality of God’s Word. 2 Timothy 3:16 states that, “All scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness.” First and foremost, we want to know what God thinks about the choices we are considering. We want to know if God’s Word is for or against the things we are considering doing. If you want to make quality decision, it begins with getting God’s perspective.
Second, we need to consider counsel. King Solomon makes it plain in Proverbs 15:22, “Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.” We all need to have a small group of advisors we can call on when we are unsure what to do. Advisors who will enlarge our vision. Advisors who will expose us to better options, and advisors who will challenge us to be better people. Seeking wise counsel is a big part of making quality decisions.
Third, we need to consider using common sense. Common sense is most often defined as good sense and sound judgment in practical matters. I like the way King Solomon puts it in Proverbs 8:5, “You who are simple, gain prudence; you who are foolish gain understanding.” Common sense is the sound judgment in practical matters that King Solomon is referring to as understanding. And if you and I are going to make quality decisions moving forward, we have to possess enough common sense to know we should not do things we know are bad, nor should we do things that expose us to unnecessary danger. Using and further developing our common sense can help us make quality decisions in the future.
Yes, our daily decisions help to determine our destination in life. Therefore, it is imperative that we enlist the help of the commandments, wise council, and good old fashioned common sense when making our choices. I leave you today with the wise words of King Solomon found in Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; (6) in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.”
