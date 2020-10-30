Hello everyone!
After pastoring for over 27 years there are three things I know for sure about plans. First of all, God has a plan for your life. Secondly, the devil has a plan for your life. Finally, if you want to be successful in life, it is imperative that you are able to distinguish the difference between the two. With this in mind, I want to share with you three ways to determine the difference between the two.
First off, God’s plan for your life will never contradict his word. On the other hand, when the devil gives you a plan, a section of that plan will require you to compromise a portion of God’s word. Anytime the voice speaking to you pressures you to go against the teachings of the Bible, it should always raise a red flag in your heart and mind. The Bible says it like this in Proverbs 11:3, “The integrity of the upright guides them, but the unfaithful are destroyed by their duplicity.” Always remember, compromising the truth of God’s word will lead you down a path of destruction.
Secondly, God’s plan brings peace not anxiety. Always remember, the devil’s plan slowly and methodically erodes your peace of mind. The devil’s plan frequently has an element of fear attached to it. For example, when you follow the devil’s plan you often become fearful of others finding out what you are doing. When you follow the devil’s plan, on numerous occasions you will find yourself fearful that things could fall apart at any moment. Yet, the Bible states in Psalm 34:4, “I sought the LORD, and he answered me and delivered me from all my fears.” When you are following God’s plan for your life, there is absolutely no fear attached. He gives you peace in your decision making.
Thirdly, God’s plan can always be shared with the mentors God has placed in your life. Keep in mind, the Bible says in Proverbs 11:14, “For lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisors.” Any time you feel reluctant about sharing your plans with the mentors God has place in your life, that should be a signal that you are headed in the wrong direction. If you cannot share the person you are dating, the activities you are enjoying, or the direction you are heading with your accountability partners, my advice for you is to stop and reevaluate the plan that you are following.
Yes, God and the devil both have vastly different plans for your life. In order to distinguish the difference between the two, you need to ask yourself three simple questions: Is this plan contradicting God’s word? Does this plan bring me peace or anxiety? Do I feel comfortable sharing this plan with my accountability partners? I leave you today with the words found in Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Blessings!!!
