No matter how old you are, getting a shot probably isn’t your favorite thing in the world. Most kids get anxious before going to the doctor, and throwing needles into the mix doesn’t help reduce their anxiety.
So how can you ease your child’s nerves before they get vaccinated? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has plenty of resources and tips for preparing your child to get a shot, which is the key to reducing their anxiety.
Here are five ways to make getting vaccinated less stressful for kids.
Do some research
Depending on what vaccines your child is receiving, you may want to research them. Find out the possible side effects for each vaccine, and read any vaccine information your child’s doctor gives you. If you have older children, this will be helpful for answering their questions and easing their anxiety. For researching specific vaccines, visit the CDC’s page on vaccines for children.
Be honest about what to expect
Prepare your child to get a shot by taking the time to explain what they should expect. Use terms they can understand, but be calm and honest with them about the process. Try telling them they’ll feel pressure instead of pain, and that they’re getting a poke instead of a shot. Also, make sure your attitude remains upbeat, encouraging, and relaxed throughout the process.
Provide a distraction
Whether it’s allowing your child to bring their favorite book or toy with them to the doctor’s office, telling them jokes or singing to them before their shot, give them something to focus on besides the shot. If you have an older child, ask them to solve a riddle or answer some trivia questions while they’re receiving a vaccine. It doesn’t matter how goofy or weird the distraction may seem, most kids will appreciate having something else to focus on and something to relax them.
Ask for something to ease the pain
Some doctors may offer pain-relieving sprays or ointments that they can apply to the area your child is receiving their shot. Since these take time to absorb into the skin, ask about them prior to your child’s vaccination appointment. For children under two years old, consult your child’s doctor about giving them a glucose or sucrose solution a couple of minutes before the shot. The sweetness will help reduce the child’s pain response, making receiving the shot more tolerable.
Consider post-shot care
After your child is vaccinated, make sure you monitor any reactions they may have. Be sure to soothe babies and younger kids immediately after they receive their shot, and be attentive to older children’s needs as well. If your children have a serious reaction to a vaccine or exhibit anything that concerns you, contact their doctor as soon as possible to prevent lasting damage and ensure there are no underlying medical conditions.
Whether your child is six months or 10 years old, do your best to reduce their anxiety about getting a shot. It’s important for you as a parent to have a calm demeanor and to honestly answer any questions they may have.
For more information and ideas to make getting vaccinated less stressful for kids, visit the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.