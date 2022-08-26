No matter how old you are, getting a shot probably isn’t your favorite thing in the world. Most kids get anxious before going to the doctor, and throwing needles into the mix doesn’t help reduce their anxiety.

So how can you ease your child’s nerves before they get vaccinated? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has plenty of resources and tips for preparing your child to get a shot, which is the key to reducing their anxiety.

