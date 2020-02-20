Hello everyone!
All of us face difficult decisions in our life from time to time. We face decisions where there seems to be no clear-cut answer. We face decisions where we are not sure whether to turn left or right, to accept, or decline. During times like these, I want to suggest three thought provoking questions to ask yourself that will help you make better decisions moving forward.
First of all, how will my past experiences impact my decision? Why should we consider our past when making decisions? Because our past experiences predispose you and I to being vulnerable to certain temptations. Whether you realize it or not, because of your past, there are certain people, places, and activities that other people can enjoy that can pose a real problem for you. For example, some people can make the decision to go to a sports bar without ever being tempted to drink but because of your past bouts with alcoholism, it may be a bad idea for you to visit any establishment that serves alcoholic beverages. This is why the Apostle Paul warns us in Hebrews 12:1, “…let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles…” In other words, when making a wise decision, not only do you need to consider if the option is sinful, but also if it could be a hinderance that triggers a bad behavior from your past.
Secondly, how does my current state of mind impact my decision? Many of us make poor decisions simply because our decisions are emotionally charged. The truth of the matter is we should never make a major decision when we are angry, fearful, overly fatigued, or highly agitated. I tell people all the time to PAUSE and PRAY! Give yourself time to calm your emotions and think through the process, before you make a decision. I like the way the Psalm 46:10 puts it, “He says, be still, and know that I am God…” Sometimes, your best option is to press pause, sit tight, and wait on God.
Thirdly, how will my future goals impact my decision? Where do you want to be in the next three, five, or ten years? How will today’s decision impact your future goals? Will the decisions you are making about your marriage today bring you closer to your desired future with your spouse? Will today’s financial decisions bring you closer or push you further away from tomorrows financial goals? Proverbs 16:3 gives us some great advice, “Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” I believe from the bottom of my heart that if we commit to doing things God’s way today, He obligates himself to take care of our tomorrow.
In conclusion, we all face difficult decisions in our life from time to time. As we face these difficult moments, it is imperative that we filter our decisions through three pivotal questions. How will my past experiences impact my decision? How will my current state of mind impact my decisions? How will my future goals impact my decision? I leave you today with Psalm 32:8, “I will instruct you and teach you in the ways you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.” Blessings!!!
