Republicans versus Democrats. Conservatives versus liberals. Red states versus blue states. The chasms separating us are vast. We can’t agree on anything.
Except nearly 150 policy proposals.
That was the conclusion of “The Common Ground of the American People” report released Aug. 7. It was produced by the University of Maryland’s Program for Public Consultation, which was founded by director and political psychologist Steven Kull.
The report’s producers conducted 31 surveys of almost 86,000 Americans over five years. Respondents were’t just asked about their opinion about an issue, as usually occurs in a poll. Instead, they were given background information, pro and con, that had been produced after discussions with experts and advocates on both sides, and then reviewed by them.
Majorities – sometimes large majorities – of Democrats and Republicans agreed about many issues.
Let’s start with Social Security, the “third rail” of American politics that, like the electrified rail of a subway system, no elected official wants to touch. The Social Security Trust Fund is projected to be depleted by 2034. Tax levels then would be sufficient only to cover 76 percent of scheduled benefits, so payments would have to be reduced – unless Congress simply borrows more money and increases the national debt, which it probably will do.
What to do? Eighty-four percent of Republicans and 92 percent of Democrats said income should be taxed for Social Security up to $215,000 instead of the current $117,000. Large majorities from both parties would increase the payroll tax from 6.2 percent to at least 6.6 percent and would reduce benefits for the top 25 percent of lifetime earners. And 81 percent of Republicans and 78 percent of Democrats favored gradually raising the retirement age to at least 68 years.
Asked about the deficit-ridden federal budget, there wasn’t much consensus on what spending to cut. However, majorities of Republicans and Democrats did seem to agree on increasing taxes on the rich. Sixty-one percent of Republicans and 79 percent of Democrats supported returning average tax rates to 2017 levels for individuals earning more than $1 million. Similar majorities favored a 4 percent surtax on income above $5 million.
There was also agreement on health care, an issue that bitterly divides Republicans and Democrats in Congress. Among average Americans, 92 percent of both Republicans and Democrats said Medicare should be allowed to negotiate drug prices. Huge majorities favored changing the patent system so generic drugs can reach the market quicker. And 88 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of Republicans supported allowing Americans age 55 and older to purchase a Medicare plan.
Immigration is another issue where average Americans but apparently not members of Congress can reach consensus. Ninety-two percent of Democrats and 69 percent of Republicans favored a path to citizenship for young people brought to America illegally as children who are eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. That’s a compassionate position, but respondents also wanted law and order. Eighty percent of Republicans and 68 percent of Democrats favored requiring employers to use the E-Verify system to ensure employees and applicants aren’t here illegally.
Police reform has been a huge issue lately. Eighty-five percent of Republicans and 94 percent of Democrats supported requiring all officers to wear body cameras. Ninety-four percent of Democrats and 71 percent of Republicans said police officers should have a “duty to intervene” when they witness another officer using excessive force.
Given that majorities of Americans from both parties can agree on many issues, especially after they know more about them, why is Congress stuck in gridlock? Much of the problem lies in the influence of special interest money and the power of inertia. Elected officials won their seat under the status quo, so why take the risks that come with change?
That means political reforms must come first, and majorities of Republicans and Democrats agreed about important ones. Eight-five percent of Democrats and 66 percent of Republicans supported a constitutional amendment giving governments greater ability to regulate campaign financing. Huge majorities supported greater disclosure of campaign donations. Large majorities wanted to make it easier for independent and third party candidates to compete. And 76 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of Democrats favored limiting U.S. House members to three two-year terms and U.S. senators to two six-year terms.
Make some of those changes, and maybe Medicare can negotiate drug prices, as 92 percent of Republicans and Democrats – the ones who aren’t in Congress – said they wanted.
Correction: In a recent column about potential criminal justice reforms, I wrote that the state chapter of Americans for Prosperity is opposed to hate crimes legislation. State Director Ryan Norris says the group will not take a position on hate crimes.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
