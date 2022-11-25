Medicare’s Open Enrollment period runs through Dec. 7, which means now is the time to explore plans and coverage options. Navigating Medicare can be tricky if you’re new to the program, though.
Medicare.gov is a U.S. government website with all sorts of Medicare-related resources. Since the Open Enrollment deadline is approaching, here are some frequently asked questions to help you get started with Medicare.
What is Medicare?
Medicare is a program funded by the U.S. government that offers health insurance people aged 65 and older. People with disabilities, End-Stage Renal Disease or ALS can also qualify to receive Medicare benefits. You become eligible to sign up for Medicare three months before turning 65. Learn more about your Medicare eligibility here.
How do I sign up for Medicare?
Some people receive Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance) automatically because of their applications for retirement or disability benefits from the Railroad Retirement Board, which offers social security for government railroad workers. Click here to answer a few questions on Medicare.gov to determine if you need to sign up for Medicare or if you will automatically receive it.
What are my coverage options?
There are two main coverage options to choose from: Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Original Medicare includes Parts A and B, with the ability to add Part D (drug coverage) and supplemental coverage (Medigap, coverage from former employers or Medicaid). Medicare Advantage includes Parts A and B, and most plans include Part D. You can also choose to add extra benefits like dental, vision and hearing services. Medicare.gov has a great side-by-side comparison of the two options to help you choose.
How does Medicare work?
Medicare doesn’t offer plans for couples or families like private insurance, so your spouse can choose different coverage options than you. Once you sign up for Part A and Part B, you can choose between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Original Medicare is the default, so you’ll have that unless you choose to a Medicare Advantage plan. Original Medicare covers most of the cost for plan-approved medically necessary and preventive services. Medicare Advantage bundles Part A, Part B and typically Part D coverage into one plan and offers dental, vision and hearing benefits as well. Read more about how each Medicare coverage option works here.
Whether you’re approaching turning 65, past it, or still a few years away, knowing your health insurance options is important. Learn more about getting started with Medicare and the basics here.
