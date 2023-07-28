Do you know the differences between Medicare and Medicaid? If not, you’re probably not the only one.

Before open enrollment for both starts, you might have some questions about which one you qualify for or if you qualify for either. Here are a few of the key differences between the two to help you, and you can learn more at hhs.gov/answers/ medicare-and-medicaid.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.