Do you know the differences between Medicare and Medicaid? If not, you’re probably not the only one.
Before open enrollment for both starts, you might have some questions about which one you qualify for or if you qualify for either. Here are a few of the key differences between the two to help you, and you can learn more at hhs.gov/answers/ medicare-and-medicaid.
Medicare is a federal program, while Medicaid is a state and federal program.
Medicare was put in place by the federal government and is geared toward helping older Americans living on fixed incomes afford medical care. On the other hand, Medicaid is a joint program between the federal government and state governments that is meant to help families and individuals with lower incomes receive medical care.
Medicare has standardized coverages and costs, but Medicaid’s fluctuate.
Since Medicare is a federal program, its costs and coverages don’t change between states. Its eligibility requirements are also standardized. However, the eligibility requirements for Medicaid can change based on what state you live in and your income. Medicaid also has different coverages than Medicare, and in some cases, more expenses are covered through Medicaid.
Medicare is typically based on age, and Medicaid is typically based on income.
Medicare is available to Americans aged 65 and older, along with a few people under 65 that have certain disabilities. As a result, those who qualify have some of their medical expenses covered by funds from one of two government trust funds and they pay the rest through monthly premiums, deductibles and coinsurance. Medicaid tends to cover most healthcare costs since it’s usually based on income, but those who qualify may owe some small co-payments on specific items and services.
