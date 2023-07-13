I have shared in many previous articles that I am a lifelong resident of Conway. As I near my 60th birthday next month, one can’t help but think about memories of growing up in Conway. In our article this week I am going to bring out some old time favorites of mine and who knows maybe yours as well. This are listed in no particular order and there is nothing in common with these places except they are a part of Conway that has provided special memories to me.
Kordsmeier Furniture.
Frank Brannan Drive In (and putt putt).
Newspaper being delivered daily except sat by the Log Cabin (Sunday was on the morning and the other days were in the afternoon).
Dryer Shoe store.
Piggly Wiggly.
Mad Butcher.
Zinzindorf’s.
Clawson’s truck stop.
Drive in movie theatre.
Conway Theatre.
Bill Dean Chevrolet.
Jodie Brown Motors (on Harkrider St).
YBMA Baseball.
Tastee Freeze.
First Presbyterian Church on Caldwell Street.
Meadowlake Nursing Home.
Dog N Suds.
High School football team walking from what is now the Jr high school to practice at the current high school, as they had no field at the Jr high school.
SCA, State College of Arkansas. I can still see the bumper sticker that says SCA has earned University status.
Ward Bus Factory.
1118 Donaghey St.
Oh my, what a walk down memory lane for all of us that have lived in Conway for over the past 50 years. Friends, do you ever say to yourself, where has the time gone? My guess is often that is said, as it does seem that a huge constant in our lives is time passing.
I want to pick out three of the items above that are very special to me and share with you a personal story about each.
Dryer Shoe Store
When I was 11 years old I came to know Jesus and was saved right in front of Dryer Shoe store on front street. While walking in front of the store a man shared with me the gospel, explained to me who Jesus was and what he did for me. This forever changed my life. Maybe you can say the same for your life as well. There are so many ways we are blessed in our lives to have accepted Christ as our Savior, not least of which is the promises that are made to us regarding our spending eternity in Heaven. The thing I love about being a Christian, is we are not perfect, in fact, quite the opposite. We are broken and sinful, but because God sent his son who was Perfect and without Sin, and he took our place we are forgiven and accepted. His blood sets us free. 2 Cor 5:17, Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has begun. I so hope you are living the new life you can live in Christ. Thanks be to God that he saves us, redeems us, and rescues us.
First Presbyterian Church on Caldwell Street
On a bright sunny day on the 19th of June 1982, my wife and I were married at 2 pm at this location. So, this of course carries special meanings to me in my life. Two young adults, taking a vow, promising to love each other from this day forth. Service held by Rev. John Shell (who is a hero of faith in the Conway community). God blessing us that day and every day of our marriage. Today, some 41 years later God still blesses us each and every day. Sometimes in one’s life they just make the right decision, accepting Christ above as my personal Savior and marrying the love of my life have been two of the best decisions I have ever made.
1118 Donaghey
An address on paper, but in my heart ever so much more. I was raised at this address by my grandparents. My grandfather was a truck driver until I was 16 years old, then he was a school janitor. My grandmother worked numerous jobs to make ends meet, mostly in nursing homes and Conway Human Development Center. Low paying jobs, but ones she needed to carry. My life is full of memories at this address. When I was four years old I ran across Donaghey in front of a car and got hit (thankfully, not bad). I remember sharing this home with uncle’s who became like brothers to me. We didn’t have much in the way of money, but you’d never know it by the love that was shared. Grandma would make fried bread and fat back, she’d cut up an onion and a meal was served. I can almost taste in my mouth now the hamburgers she would fry on the stove in a skillet, putting the bun in the skillet at the last minute so it would be warm. I walked to Ida Burns school, got my first bike, played hour after hour with neighbors and well, such awesome memories.
Well, I hope this hasn’t been a bore to you walking down memory lane with me. Conway is a special place to call home, so many wonderful attributes to our city. May you find peace and happiness in your home, in your city, in your life. May you find the peace in your life that God so wants you to have. One of my favorite verses is: You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you. Isaiah 26:3.
Here’s wishing you such peace. Until next week, Joe.
