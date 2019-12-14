Hello everyone!
There are many things in this world that can absolutely break your heart. Three heart-breaking things that quickly come to my mind are disappointment, betrayal, and loss. All three can leave you with a sense of despair, disillusionment, and overwhelming sorrow. However, God wants to mend your broken heart back together. So today, I want to share a three-step process for mending a broken heart.
Go to the doctor! In our everyday life, when our physical body goes through a traumatic experience, the first thing we should do is seek medical attention. In the same manner, when we experience the emotional trauma of a broken heart, we should go to God in prayer. I like the way the Bible says it in Psalm 34:18, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” I am a firm believer that complete healing begins with complete surrender to God through prayer.
Let the doctor clean or sterilize the wound. I am certainly no medical professional, but I have been in enough emergency room settings to know that doctors want to clean the wound or broken bone before they apply a cast or bandage. Why? It reduces the risk of infection. 1 John 1:9 describes the spiritual sterilization process like this, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” Repentance purifies your broken heart and keeps it sterile so you won’t be infected by sin.
Give it time to heal. No athlete that experiences a traumatic injury is ready to go back into the game the next day. They are typically given a cast or dressing as a protective measure while their body is going through the healing process. Similarly, when your heart is broken, it needs time to heal. And while you are going through the healing process you need to protect your heart from toxic people who are negative influences in your life. This is why the Bible warns us in Proverbs 4:14-15, “Do not set foot on the path of the wicked or walk in the way of evildoers. (15) Avoid it, do not travel on it; turn from it and go on your way.” Otherwise, like the athlete, you run the risk of having a setback or re-injuring your heart.
Yes, there are many things in this world that can absolutely break your heart. Yet, if your go to the doctor, let him clean or sterilize the wound, and give it time to heal. Then, your broken heart can be mended. I leave you today with these words of encouragement found in Psalm 147:3, “He heals the broken hearted and binds up their wounds.”
Blessings!!!
