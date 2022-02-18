Good morning.
According to the Urban Dictionary, a red flag is quite simply “a sign or warning of impending danger.” A red flag highlights or points to potential areas of concern in which we need to be aware. Today, I want to share three common red flags that indicate a person may be having issues with their mental wellbeing.
The first red flag is a drastic change in a person’s appetite. Anxiety has been known to can kill a person’s appetite. When you are worried or stressed out, it can tie your stomach up in knots. A loss of appetite can be an early warning sign that you are having difficulty managing your mental health. I like the way Psalm 102:4-5 puts it, “My heart is deteriorating and withers like grass; I forget to eat my food. (5) In my distress I groan aloud and am reduced to skin and bones.” If you or someone you care about has had a drastic change in their appetite or you notice a major difference in their weight, it may be a mental health red flag.
The second red flag is an extreme change in a person’s sleep pattern. People who are dealing with a disruption in their mental well-being often struggle with getting a good night’s sleep. Why? Because even thou their bodies are fatigued, they have an inability to stop their mind from racing. Oftentimes panic attacks, flashbacks, and nightmares are all contributing factors to their insomnia. The Bible says it best in Psalm 4:8, “In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, Lord, make me dwell in safety.” In other words, our peace of mind is directly connected to our ability to rest. Therefore, if you or someone you care about is having difficulty sleeping, it might be a red flag signaling that there is a problem with your peace of mind.
The third red flag is when a person loses interest in their favorite things. When people draw back and begin to disengage from the things they normally enjoy, that is a reason for concern. Without warning, they can begin to detachment from relationships, hobbies, church, social life, and countless other enjoyments of life. The Bible says it best in Psalm 46:1, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. That is to say, whenever you find yourself feeling empty, insignificant, and/or overwhelmed by life’s challenges you can look to Jesus. He stands ready to help.
Yes, red flags are warning signs of impending danger. The most common red flags, as it relates to one’s mental health, are drastic changes in a person’s appetite, extreme changes in a person’s sleep pattern, and/or a person experiencing a loss of interest in their favorite activities. If you are currently experiencing mental health challenges, there is no shame in seeking help. Reach out to family, close friends, the local church, or a Christian therapist for help. God loves you! Your life matters. Do not give up, this too will pass.
Blessings.
