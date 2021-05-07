Hello everyone!
I am a firm believer that the ripple effect of COVID-19 is still impacting the hearts and minds of people across this great country. As a result, I think it is imperative that we all become proactive in protecting our emotional well-being. Here are three steps to help you protect your mental health.
The first step in protecting your mental well-being is to pray every day! There are a lot of definitions out there for prayer. Simply put, prayer is having a conversation with God. We pray to God to help keep us calm. There are so many things out there that try to rob us of our peace of mind. COVID-19, conflict in relationships, social injustice, bad politics, death and heartbreak, financial challenges, and this list goes on and on. It is through the power of prayer that we are able to release our worries, stressors, and fears. In fact, 1 Peter 5:7 says it in this manner, “Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.” In my experience, prayer has never been a magic pill, but it is through prayer that God teaches us how to manage and overcome the challenges we face in life.
The second step in protecting your mental well-being is to refuse to isolate yourself from your support system. We all need people in our lives who love, care, and support us. Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 explains it in this manner, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: (10) If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” Yes, we all need dependable, nonjudgmental people in our lives that have our back when times get tough. Trouble should motivate you to run to your support system, never away from them.
The third step in protecting your mental well-being is to ask for help when you need it. I often tell people in counseling sessions, “If you need something, say something!” People cannot read your mind. Often, others can easily miss the red flags and warning signs that you are having a problem. It is absolutely okay, to not be okay. The past thirteen or fourteen months have been stressful for all of us. If you need help coping, do not be afraid to speak up. The Bible says it like this in Philippians 2:4, “not looking to you own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.” God has strategically placed people in your life that are concerned about your emotional stability and your mental well-being.
Yes, the ripple effect of COVID-19 is still impacting the hearts and minds of people across this great country. As a result, we must pray every day, refuse to isolate ourselves from our support system, and be willing to ask for help when we need it. As an old songwriter once wrote, “I don’t believe God has brought me this far to leave me!” Be encouraged!!!
Blessings!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.