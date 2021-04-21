If you have long wanted a Mercedes star emblem in the garage, the GLE class is the most affordable SUV out there offering an elegant interior, adult seating, good cargo space and a choice of engines to match your need for speed.
Pros
Mercedes quality
Digital dashboard
Quiet cabin
Cons:
Infotainment controls can be tedious
Beware of pricey options
Full safety suite not standard
Our test car for the week was the mid-range GLE 450, one of five trims available as an SUV and coupe with prices ranging from $54,750 to $116,000 for 603 horsepower. Unless you are near an autobahn or track with full access, no need to spend the big coin.
The 450 comes standard with a spirited 362-horsepower inline-six cylinder and a 48-volt motor providing mild hybrid power. Mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission, our all-wheel-drive SUV reached 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds thanks to the instant on electric motor that replenishes power while braking or coasting.
By comparison, the outrageous twin turbo V8 reaches the mark in about half that time. Remaining models include the GLE 350, turbocharged GLE 53, GLE 580 twin-turbo and GLE 63 S. Fuel economy ranges from okay to poor as expected with top performers.
For all around comfort and performance, we recommend the 450 for its overall ride comfort, soaking up road imperfections while delivering a robust ride. A $1,700 air suspension package furthers the silky-smooth ride with adaptive damping keeping body roll to a minimum while powering through turns.
The system works by tilting the SUV into turns similar to what a cyclist does powering through turns. It also scans the roadway ahead and adjusts for upcoming bumps in the road.
Steering maneuvers are handled with confidence with just the right feel. Braking is strong too.
The nine-speed transmission delivers smooth gear changes with only slight hesitation under acceleration. City driving is effortless and highway travel brings ample passing power when called for.
Large digital screens are attractive and functional with smartphone-like adjustments that minimize drilling down. Fortunately, Mercedes built in additional redundant buttons, dials and switches at center console and inside steering wheel to make infotainment adjustments easier.
And if you are not a switch and button fan at all, there is a nifty voice command to control entertainment, vehicle settings, navigation and climate controls.
Our mid-size luxury GLE450 included blind spot monitors and active brake and parking assists. If you want the full enchilada though you will need to fork over an additional $1,950 for the big guns including active assists for evasive steering, lane change, blind spot, emergency stop, rear-end collision protection, adaptive cruise and stop and go and traffic sign assists.
A few more options on our tester – an acoustic comfort package, AC household current outlet, surround view and Burmester surround sound tipped the scale at $71,745 before taxes.
The GLE class is primarily a carryover from last year’s redesign. Competition includes BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7 and Lexus RX.
What was reviewed:
2021 Mercedes GLE 450 4Matic SUV
Engine: 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbo, 362 horsepower-369 lb.-ft. torque
EPA rated mileage: 21 city, 26 highway, 23 combined
Assembly: Full production of the E450 is completed at a Mercedes assembly plant in Vance, AL. U.S./Canadian parts content – 46 percent. Major source of foreign parts content – Germany – 36 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission, Germany.
Crash Test Ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the GLE a Top Safety Pick when equipped with the optional front crash protection and rated it five stars, its highest level, for small and moderate frontal overlap protection, side impact, roof strength and head restraint and seat protection. Headlight illumination “Good” to “Acceptable” depending on trim/option. Vehicle to vehicle front crash protection was rated “Superior” and vehicle to pedestrian “Superior” to “Basic” depending on optional equipment. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had not rated the GLE 450 as of this writing.
Warranty: 4 year/50,000 Limited and Power Train coverage. No scheduled maintenance included.
