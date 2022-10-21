Back in the summer, many pundits predicted that the Democrats would win enough seats in the upcoming election to retain their majority in the House of Representatives. On the surface, their predictions seemed reasonable. The Supreme Court had just overturned Roe v. Wade. This decision angered many women, and the pundits believed that these angry women would overwhelmingly support the Democrats running for office. As we moved into the fall, a great victory for the Democrats seemed less certain. Most recent polls, including one by the New York Times, suggest that Republicans will win enough seats to become the majority party in the House.

So, what happened? I suspect the optimism among those rooting for the Democrats was little more than wishful thinking. It was probably inevitable that the economy would be the most important issue determining the election results. Most likely, voters will treat the House elections as a referendum on the President’s management of the economy. My own research, coauthored with Kevin Grier, can inform how much weight voters give to economic conditions when they cast their ballots. Our research focused on how accountable incumbent members of the President’s party are for economic fluctuations. Our research is relevant today since in order for the Democrats to retain their majority in the House, their incumbents must have success at the polls.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.