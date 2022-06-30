Quote: The irony is that we already trust God for the big miracles, like keeping us in orbit. Now the trick is trusting Him for the little miracles: everything else. – Mark Batterson
I enjoy reading. Occasionally I cross paths with books that I simply must share with others. Today is one of those days. Our quote this week, comes from a wonderful book called “Whisper” by Pastor Mark Batterson.
In order for the quote I’ve selected to make perfect sense to you, I want to share with you a short excerpt from the beginning of chapter two of this book. Here goes:
“You may have no sensation of motion right now, but that is an illusion of miraculous proportions. The reality? You are on a planet that is spinning around its axis at a speed of approximately 1,000 miles per hour. And you don’t even get a little bit dizzy! Plus, planet Earth is speeding through space at approximately 67,000 miles per hour. So even on a day when you feel as if you didn’t accomplish much, you traveled 1,608,000,000 miles through space. Now let me ask: When was the last time you thanked God for keeping us in orbit? I’m guessing the answer is ‘never!’ There are people who claim they have never experienced a miracle in their lives, but with all due respect, Mr. Batterson says, I beg to differ. We experience a miracle every day of our lives of astronomical proportions.”
I now hope our quote today makes a bit better sense to you. Indeed, God is so active in our lives that we fail to even know all the miracles that he simply takes care of without our noticing. Need another example, try holding your breath and see how long you can go without oxygen. Today, while our world is in the midst of many crises, can you begin to even imagine the what the cost of oxygen might be if it were not free?
I share all of this with you because I now want us to focus on all the other miracles that are available to us in our lives. Those, by the way, are as our quote says: everything else.
Many, many years ago I attended a motivational seminar by Dr. Wayne Dyer. I’m sure that name is familiar to many of you. While at this seminar, Dr. Dyer pointed out to the audience how he has spent time with many, many famous people in the world. He said: “I’ve been with presidents, kings, famous athletes, movie stars, the whole gamut” and what he discovered is that no one, and he means no one, has the perfect life. It simply does not exist.
This really helped me then, and now to put into perspective the life problems that I have faced and continue to face in my life. Personally I am blessed beyond imagination, and I don’t mean that in a monetary way, but in a way that is available to all of us. As I go through my days realizing that God is sovereign (in control) of my life, I am willing to hand off to him the big miracles, the ones I don’t even think about, and now focus on giving to him those other ones in my life that I need help with.
For example, I want to live more peacefully daily with others in my life, and while I believe my friends would tell you this occurs, I want to make sure that it occurs with all in whom in come into contact with in my life. Another “miracle” that I personally need help with in life is to be more patient. Finding a balance to allow me to be even at all times, and then to live joyfully and lovingly with others in my company, these are a couple of ways in which I want God to strengthen me in my life.
How about you? What are some of the minor miracles you are seeking in your life? Is your health in need of a boost? Well, there you go, a chance to share with God specifically what you need mended. How is your career going? If not the way you wish, do you take the time to lay on God the desires of your heart for him to have you doing and being at peace in the profession you are currently pursuing? You know, a wonderful friend of mine and my past pastor, said that sometimes the best way to find peace in Jesus is when you are in a place where there is no peace. Meaning, that if you are facing trials, take time to place those at your lord’s feet and find comfort from him helping you face your trials. He possibly may have you at a place of discomfort for a very specific reason.
Many years ago, at my secular work, an executive in our company used to pick with me and he would say these words – Joe, I’ve got the big picture of our organization in control, how about you just worry about your picture in Conway?
Well, I believe we can apply that to our daily lives with God as well. He has the big picture totally covered, and wants us to focus on the little picture. But, here’s the best news, he also wants us to include him in our little picture needs and to know that we are never alone.
So, while we live our lives trusting in God for the big miracles, what little one’s do you need his help on? Friends, just share with him your needs and see if you don’t find comfort coming from above. His love for you is greater than you can imagine, much like the distance our planet will travel today, greater than I have ever even thought about, and it occurs every day.
Until next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.