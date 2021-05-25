As is the custom of the Baroness, I was getting ready to go out on the ranch to do my early evening chores with my two border collies (Ruth and Esther) happily trotting along by my side.
Walking and working two wonderful pursuits to ward off the blues that seem to accompany the silver years of our lives.
Every time we are on our walk, I try to have a specific encounter with nature such as a stunning sunset, a new flower I had not seen before, a turtle trying to make its way through deep grasses, a momma cow bathing her newborn with her oversized tongue. God never fails to produce something interesting in my life.
My furry companions, as a rule, are always running ahead of me stopping to sniff, looking backward every minute or so, to make sure I haven’t disappeared and left our “pack.”
On this particular evening, all of a sudden I looked up and the girls stopped suddenly – tails and ears straight up – signaling something unusual was up ahead, definitely something of interest.
When I arrived on the scene, I could scarcely believe my eyes – right in front of me curled up next to a shallow creek bank lay a shiny, straight from heaven, black newborn calf.
My dogs were fascinated by the tiny creature and neither the dogs nor the calf experienced any fright toward each other. The calf made no attempt to get up, so one of my dogs lay down beside it as if to bring it comfort while the other dog gave it a good “tongue bath” gently and stood guard over it. I was so transfixed by this beautiful scene that I totally forgot to film it.
When my mind came back to reality, I phoned Terry, my partner at the ranch, and he said: “I’ll be right there.”
When he arrived at the scene, he gently picked up the newborn, found its mother a field away in an adjoining pasture and we stayed to watch it nurse its mother.This precious baby calf had evidently wandered away from its mother to arrive at the spot where I found it, very lonely and very hungry for its mother’s warm milk.
Moral to this story is there have been many times in my own life that I have felt lost like this – not knowing where to turn or in what direction – usually because I have wandered away from my savior, just waiting like the calf to be rescued and brought back into his arms.
I just reach up to him and he picks me up and carries me back “home.”
Then I hear him whisper, “I told you I would never leave or forsake you – trust me.”
I am a very grateful Baroness!
