“Missing” is a screenlife mystery-thriller that’s a spiritual sequel to 2018’s “Searching” written and directed by Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick (who both previously served as editors for the first film) and co-written by Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian (the director and writer of the first film). This installment stars Storm Reid (“A Wrinkle in Time” and “The Invisible Man”) as June Allen who, after her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late.
Screenlife is relatively new way of storytelling within the found footage genre where the entirety of a film’s visuals take place on computer or phone screens. It’s a visual storytelling subgenre that gained popularity in the 2010s after the release of the horror film “Unfriended,” but it was 2018’s “Searching” that was released a few years after “Unfriended” that first fully mastered this format. “Searching” was one of my favorite films from that year and made me personally fall in love with screenlife movies for the first time. It unfortunately never fully broke through with mainstream audiences and never gained the popularity it deserved despite how genuinely good it is.
“Missing” is a spiritual sequel to “Searching,” a sequel in the sense that it has references to the first film and has the same creative team behind it, but it has a completely new plot with completely new characters. The entire film is kind of a nice mirror to the first movie. The 2018 film followed a dad looking for his missing daughter and this time it’s a daughter looking for her missing mom and the first film opened with the mother dying while this film opens with the father passing away. There are a lot of similarities between the two stories, but the people involved with making this make the smart decision to make sure this is a completely new film that is able to stand on its own.
“Searching” will always be the better movie to me purely for the freshness and originality it carries with it and the special place it holds in my film loving heart, however “Missing” is on the same level as “Searching” on almost every other aspect in my opinion. This could’ve easily have been another lifeless and lazy sequel cash grab that just redid everything that the first film did, but the people involved actually put in the work to deliver a genuinely gripping and exciting sequel that surprised me at every single turn. The team put a lot of love and effort into making this and it shows in the final product.
I had no idea what I was in for when I started watching this, but the twists just kept on coming. I haven’t had my jaw glued to the floor this much watching a movie in a theater in a long time. There were multiple moments throughout this almost two hour long movie that had me going “holy [expletive]” under my breath because I honestly didn’t see any of it coming. The theater I saw it in didn’t have that many people in it, but I could still hear all the gasps from the other audience members despite them sitting on the other side of the theater.
The creative team behind this movie have truly mastered this format in a way that no one else working in this genre has done before. I’ve seen quite a few screenlife films since Searching’s release half a decade ago including “Host,” “Dashcam,” “R#J,” and “Deadstream,” and while most of those have been good, they don’t hold a candle to “Searching” and “Missing.” These two films are, in my opinion, the pinnacle of screenlife storyline. One other reason that “Missing” doesn’t feel like a carbon copy of the original film is how it showcases how quickly social media and technology have advanced in just the last five years. The film’s use of TikTok and smartwatches, which weren’t around when “Searching” was made, is so smart and downright clever.
As mentioned already in this review, the two directors of this movie previously served as the editors of the first film and you can definitely see that in the way it’s directed. While two new people have come on board to serve as the editors for the sequel, Arielle Zakowski and Austin Keeling, it’s still edited as masterfully as the first. The editing is really what makes or breaks a story like this and thankfully, it more than succeeds at it. I thought the first movie deserved awards recognition for its editing and that remains the same this time around.
Despite how good the use of the technological elements that make a screenlife movie what it is are here, this film hinges on the performance from its lead and doesn’t work if she doesn’t work. Thankfully, Storm Reid did not come to play and delivers what I consider to be by far the best performance from the young actress I’ve seen yet. She is the only person on screen for a good chunk of the runtime so she has to deliver the intensity and emotional stakes this film has to have to work all by herself and she does that flawlessly. Portuguese actor Joaquim de Almeida, who plays a Colombian TaskRabbit employee who helps Reid’s character when she can’t fly to Colombia herself to find her mom, is also a huge standout as is Nia Long (“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”), who plays Reid’s mother.
Something I also loved about this movie is its commentary on the modern obsession with true crime. The film opens up on a Netflix series that is a fictional retelling of the first film. There are also moments where the film highlights true crime podcasts and social media personalities discussing the events happening in the film as if they’re talking about a fictional story, but it’s a real thing that’s happening for our main character. It’s subtle, but very effective in saying exactly what it wants to say about how society and the media tries to capitalize on certain tragedies.
“Missing” is just as enthralling, gripping and fun as the first film and is filled to the brim with twists, intrigued and personality galore. It’s a must-see, especially for fans of the previous film and hopefully will inspire more people to check the first one out. I really hope they keep making more of these. “Missing” is currently in theaters, don’t miss it.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.