“Missing” is a screenlife mystery-thriller that’s a spiritual sequel to 2018’s “Searching” written and directed by Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick (who both previously served as editors for the first film) and co-written by Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian (the director and writer of the first film). This installment stars Storm Reid (“A Wrinkle in Time” and “The Invisible Man”) as June Allen who, after her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late.

Screenlife is relatively new way of storytelling within the found footage genre where the entirety of a film’s visuals take place on computer or phone screens. It’s a visual storytelling subgenre that gained popularity in the 2010s after the release of the horror film “Unfriended,” but it was 2018’s “Searching” that was released a few years after “Unfriended” that first fully mastered this format. “Searching” was one of my favorite films from that year and made me personally fall in love with screenlife movies for the first time. It unfortunately never fully broke through with mainstream audiences and never gained the popularity it deserved despite how genuinely good it is.

