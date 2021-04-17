It’s spring, which means our gardens are flowering – but it also means that every outdoor surface is now covered in yellow pollen. Allergy season hits some harder than others, but most people will experience at least a touch of the coughing, sneezing and watery eyes that are the tell-tale signs of pollen allergies.
When you have a pollen allergy, your immune system identifies the pollen as harmful and essentially overreacts to the perceived threat. This type of allergy is also called “hay fever.” According to the CDC, over 60 million people are affected in the US every year. The more often you come into contact with the allergen (a substance that causes an allergic reaction), and the earlier in life this happens, the more likely you’ll be allergic. It’s also genetic, so if your parents have a pollen allergy, you probably will too.
Here in the Natural State, pollen is almost unavoidable, but there are ways to mitigate your allergy symptoms. Here are three tips you can use every day.
Tip No.1: Limit your exposure to pollen. If you spend time outside, do so in areas with no tree coverage and very few flowers. Try not to do activities that stir up pollen, like mowing the lawn or cutting trees, but if you do, wear a face mask to protect your nose and mouth. Hose off your patio and any outdoor furniture before you spend time outside. And, always remember: your spring-cleaning to-do list should include changing the air filters in your home.
Tip No.2: Boost your daily hygiene routine. Pollen will stick to your skin, clothes and hair for as long as you let it. Knowing that, you should change your clothes immediately after being outside to remove pollen that might have stuck to them. Shower and wash your face and hair before bed to get rid of the pollen stuck to your body. You can also use saline sinus spray before bed to wash the pollen out of your nasal passages, where the particles can get stuck and irritate you through the night.
Tip No.3: Eat well and stay hydrated. The stronger your body is, the better you will feel, even during allergy season. A well-fueled body will be able to protect you against allergy symptoms. Be sure to eat fruits and veggies during the spring and drink enough water. Another great tip is to buy locally made honey from your farmer’s market! Local honey is made from local pollen, so if you take small doses of the honey early in the season, you may develop a tolerance toward the pollen strands in your area. Honey is great in tea, smoothies, on fruit and in cereal.
When these tips aren’t enough, you may need to see your doctor. If your seasonal allergies are debilitating or begin to disrupt your daily routine, your doctor may recommend allergy shots. This treatment involves regular injections containing tiny amounts of the substances that cause your allergies. Over time, these injections reduce the immune system reaction that causes symptoms.
All source information courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
