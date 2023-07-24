This year the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is celebrating 75 years of advancing research and discoveries to improve treatment and give hope to individuals experiencing mental health challenges. The dedication of NIMH scientists has helped modernize how we care for patients.

Investments in mental healthcare are more important than ever, and expanding access to critical care is essential to getting individuals the help they need. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports one in five adults experience mental illness each year and less than half of them receive treatment.

