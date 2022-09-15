Unfortunately, moments of conflict are a normal part of the human experience. We are imperfect people, living in an imperfect environment, therefore moments of conflict will arise from time to time. In my opinion, conflict is best defined as “to come into disagreement.” In other words, conflict suggests a quarrel, dispute, or failing to see eye to eye. Today, I want to give you three suggestions that will help you better manage moments of conflict.
The first suggestion is do not seek revenge. I tell people all the time you cannot live a godly lifestyle while actively plotting your revenge. I think Gandhi said it best, “An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.” Gandhi understood that pursuing revenge is never the best solution to resolving moments of conflict. I like the way the Apostle Paul says it in Romans 12:19, “Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath for it is written, it is mine to avenge; I will repay says the Lord.” Paul is not saying to pretend like what they did to you did not hurt or that it was no big deal. He simply means to trust that God can handle them better than you can. Never seek revenge. Let God handle them for you.
The second suggestion is to evaluate your own actions. Jesus, Himself, says in Matthew 7:5, “You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brothers’ eyes.” In other words, before you pass judgment on someone else stop and take a long hard look in the mirror. Reflect on your own actions by asking yourself the following questions. Have I treated this person unfairly in any way? Have I allowed my anger to negatively impact my behavior around them? Have I contributed to the problem in any manner? Evaluating your own actions is a critical part of resolving moments of conflict.
The third suggestion is to work to make things better, not worse. Paul says it best in Romans 12:18, “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.” The reality of the matter is some conflict will never be resolved on this side of heaven. However, whenever it is in your power to resolve an issue and/or restore a relationship, always do so. God wants His children to choose forgiveness and to pursue reconciliation whenever possible.
Yes, moments of conflict are a normal part of the human experience. However, when you refuse to seek revenge, evaluate your own actions, and work to make things better not worse, you can manage moments of conflict much better. I leave you today with the words of Jesus found in Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.”
