If you drive past our house, there’s a good chance you’ll see us in the yard tossing a baseball around, or my son hitting off the tee. It’s become something of a tradition to spend our evenings outside (at least when it’s not too hot or the mosquitos aren’t too bad) and if we’re going to be out there, we might as well play catch or work on our hitting.

My 7-year-old has one of those nets intended to catch the balls so you don’t have to gather them, but he’d much rather smack them into the vacant lot behind our house to see how far they’d have gone “in a real game.”

Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.

