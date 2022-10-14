If you drive past our house, there’s a good chance you’ll see us in the yard tossing a baseball around, or my son hitting off the tee. It’s become something of a tradition to spend our evenings outside (at least when it’s not too hot or the mosquitos aren’t too bad) and if we’re going to be out there, we might as well play catch or work on our hitting.
My 7-year-old has one of those nets intended to catch the balls so you don’t have to gather them, but he’d much rather smack them into the vacant lot behind our house to see how far they’d have gone “in a real game.”
He wants to play catcher, so I’m always trying to get him down in his catcher’s stance with the gear on so I can chuck it at him somewhere close to the speed it comes off the pitching machine.
The funny thing is, he’s got a little mimic. A monkey see, monkey do situation.
It’s his little brother, who is not yet 2-years-old.
When I said you had a good chance of seeing us outside working on baseball, that’s true. But you have an even better chance seeing little Henry out there tapping the ball off the tee with a too-big bat, wearing a batting helmet and running small circles around the tee after a hit (running the bases). When his older brother squats into his catcher’s stance, Henry squats right beside him.
He has more energy and enthusiasm for doing this than any of us. So much in fact that when we want to get a break from chasing him around the house, we will often just come outside, sit in a lawn chair, and watch him tap balls off the tee for an hour or more.
Big brothers have enormous influence on their siblings.
I should have known this already. I was a big brother.
When I was growing up, I got really invested in World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment. Everyone I knew did. It was the “Attitude” era of the nineties, so we were all walking around the school doing “crotch chops” or flashing the N.W.O. hand signal.
The point is... my little brother and little sister also became invested in wrestling, even though they never watched it. We were always out on the trampoline performing wrestling moves. They were the perfect size at the time for suplexing, and the trampoline provided a safe way to do so.
So yeah, I spent a lot of time throwing them around.
I guess what I’m getting at it is this: We bumble through our lives, chasing whatever fleeting thing grabs our interest, and sometimes we don’t think of the trickle down effect it can have on those around us.
There’s a famous expression: “Show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future.”
There’s a lot of truth to that.
But I prefer to carry the responsibility myself. Be the friend who creates a better future.
We want our kids to spend less time on their screens (we tell them as we stare at our phones).
We want them to be more kind (we snap at them after losing our patience).
We want them to be more studious (we tell them having not picked up a book in years).
Be the change and all that.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.