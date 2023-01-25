Hanging on the walls of a Vietnam exhibit at Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, are two Montagnard crossbows.

Both were donated by a Vietnam veteran. He did not bring them back but acquired them from another veteran. They both had known some of the Montagnards. Stories of the Montagnard people who lived in the central highlands of Vietnam have also been shared, with museum volunteers, by other American soldiers who served with them. Referring to them as “Yards,” a member of the Special Forces has visited the museum and shared his memories.

