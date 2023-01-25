Hanging on the walls of a Vietnam exhibit at Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, are two Montagnard crossbows.
Both were donated by a Vietnam veteran. He did not bring them back but acquired them from another veteran. They both had known some of the Montagnards. Stories of the Montagnard people who lived in the central highlands of Vietnam have also been shared, with museum volunteers, by other American soldiers who served with them. Referring to them as “Yards,” a member of the Special Forces has visited the museum and shared his memories.
“I never met a Yard I didn’t like or one that did not offer me unqualified friendship. Yards gave their lives to save Green Berets,” he said.
Montagnard (mountain yard) is a French word meaning mountain people. Yard is an American term meaning Montagnard. Yard is a term of endearment. “Yards,” he said, took an instant liking to the “big men in the funny green hats. “ He also talked briefly about the “Yards” customs and sense of humor.
According to historical writings, the Montagnards were indigenous, largely Christianized tribal people and true friends of American soldiers during the Vietnam War who also paid a terrible price. More than 50 percent of the adult Montagnard males were killed alongside American soldiers during the Vietnam War.
The working relationship between Green Berets and Montagnards began in the Village Defense Program. Detachments of 12 Green Berets trained Montagnards, drawn from the tribe dominant in the surrounding area, into “civilian irregular defense groups,” or CIDGs. The idea was that a security zone would radiate outward from each camp, with CIDG serving as defense forces, advised by small groups of American Special Forces and South Vietnam’s own Special Forces, the LLDB. With help from the Navy’s Seabees, Special Forces built dams, roads, bridges, schools, wells, and roads for Montagnard groups, and Special Forces medics provided rudimentary health care. By December 1963, 43,000 Montagnard defenders guarded the area around the first camp, Buon Enao, from the Viet Cong, while 18,000 Montagnards were enlisted in mobile strike forces, which were deployed by air to spots where conflict broke out.
In interviews, Special Forces often described the people they were training as loyal, honest, and friendly and compared them favorably to Vietnamese allies.
We welcome you to visit the museum to tour and, to share stories. Many veterans have passed down memories. We enjoy hearing them and sharing them.
On another note, we are taking nominations for Faulkner County Veteran of the Year with the deadline being March 15.
The museum hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. We open also for group tours. For information, call 501-796-8181. There is no charge to tour.
