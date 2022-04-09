‘Morbius” is directed by Daniel Espinosa (director of “Life [2017]”) and is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (writers of the 2017 “Power Rangers” and “Gods of Egypt”) based on the Spider-Man comic book villain from the Marvel comics. The film stars Jared Leto as the titular Dr. Michael Morbius who is dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder. Determined to save others suffering his same fate, Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease, turning himself into a blood-sucking vampire.
This is a movie that has been plagued with countless pushbacks with its release date. Originally set to be released in July 10, 2020, with the first teaser trailer coming out Jan 13, 2020 (before the COVID-19 pandemic even began), “Morbius” got delayed a total of six different times, at first being delayed a few weeks to July 31, then to March 19, 2021, then Oct. 8, 2021, Jan. 21, 2022, Jan. 28, 2022, and then finally being delayed one last time to it’s current April 1 release date seemingly to give more breathing room to Sony’s highly successful box office juggernaut “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
And an April Fools release date is perfect for this movie because it’s a total joke, only existing to set up more movies in Sony’s Spider-Man universe and to give a backstory to a potential new villain in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films. This movie feels like it exists in the late 90s/early 2000s before “Iron Man” and “The Dark Knight” came out and established some type of a standard for how comic book superhero movies should be. This movie was delayed a lot as it is, but if you told me that it was supposed to come out in 2003, I would believe you. It feels like there’s a total lack of care here.
Despite the movies not receiving the best reviews from both critics and fans, I am someone that has really enjoyed both Venom movies, Sony’s other Spider-Man anti-hero/villain movies, but their second introduction of this type of character has really fallen flat for me. The Venom movies, although admittedly nowhere near perfect, were fun and had a camp-level quality to them that made them appealing for me. “Morbius” does not have any of the fun or campy elements to justify to bland filmmaking and generic storytelling. There’s an attempt to introduce horror into the story, which is perfect for a vampire character like Moribus, but other than the dark filter put on the movie, there’s only one scene that has any element of horror in it and even that is something you’ve seen done a billion times in horror films.
I’m not really someone that needs movies like these to be Rated R for me to enjoy them as long as they make the most of their PG-13 rating with clever filmmaking, of which this movie does not. Of course there isn’t any blood shown because of the restraints of the rating, but we never even get to see any vampire really biting anyone. It’s really just multiple instances of showing Morbius (or the other vampire in this film) attacking someone and then hearing the victim scream as the scene cuts to something else. You can’t really see any action for that matter in this film as it’s just a lot of shaky cam and seeing bodies flying about. The film also overuses a lot of slow-mo/freeze-frame effects to try and help the audience see what’s happening, but by the 15th time they do this, it gets extremely repetitive.
The visual effects are fine, much better than they seemed in the trailer, but they’re still not great. I really disliked the character designs of the vampires which to me looked more like goblins than actual vampires and the transitions from their human faces to the vampires looked very cartoonish to me. For a movie that was delayed almost two full years, you’d think they would have plenty of time to go in and make the best VFX work they could.
Jared Leto is fine as the titular doctor-turned-vampire. He doesn’t really do anything that is overly awful with his performance, but when you cast Jared Leto in a role like this, I would’ve personally have liked for him to camp it up a bit which would’ve helped bring some personality to this already dull film. Matt Smith (Doctor Who), who plays Morbius’s childhood best friend who suffers from the same condition as him, does this and brings a very great campy performance in the second half of the film. However, I am getting a bit tired of the comic-book “villain is a mirror to the hero” troupe and would’ve liked to have seen the film take a different direction with this.
The rest of the cast really get nothing to do in mostly all thankless roles. Adria Arjona (“6 Underground”) does the best she can with what she’s given, but she’s really just reduced to your typical love interest and not even a good one at that. Jared Harris’s (Mad Men) talents are completely wasted in this movie as is Tyrese Gibson from the “Fast and the Furious” franchise who gets absolutely nothing to do. Al Madrigal (“The Way Back”) is probably the best from the supporting cast but that’s only because he’s the only character with any resemblance of a personality and gets the best moment in the movie during an interrogation scene.
“Morbius” is doesn’t really have anything going for it outside of Matt Smith’s performance and a couple good moments. It’s a throwback to early 2000s comic book films in the worst way possible. It sucks the life right out of you with no real purpose other than to set up other movies and also includes two of the worst end credit scenes in any movie ever. “Morbius” is currently in theaters for those wanting to check it out.
